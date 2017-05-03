Georgia O’Keeffe's career was full of contradictions

× 1 of 6 Expand Trujillo Georgia O'Keeffe From the Faraway, Nearby, 1937 Oil on canvas 91.4 × 101.9 cm The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Alfred Stieglitz Collection, 1959 © The Metropolitan Museum of Art Image Source: Art Resource, NY × 2 of 6 Expand Trujillo Grey Tree, Lake George, 1925 Georgia O'Keeffe Grey Tree, Lake George, 1925 Oil on canvas 91.4 × 76.2 cm The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Alfred Stieglitz Collection, Bequest of Georgia O'Keeffe, 1986 © The Metropolitan Museum of Art Image Source: Art Resource, NY × 3 of 6 Expand Georgia O'Keeffe Calla Lilies on Red, 1928 Oil paint on canvas 81.6 x 43.5 cm Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, Gift of Anne Windfohr Marion (1996.05.01) © Georgia O'Keeffe Museum × 4 of 6 Expand Georgia O'Keeffe Music - Pink and Blue No. I, 1918 Oil paint on canvas 88.9 × 73.7 cm Collection of Barney A. Ebsworth Partial and Promised gift to Seattle Art Museum © Barney A. Ebsworth × 5 of 6 Expand Trujillo Art Resource work from the MET Georgia O'Keeffe Red and Yellow Cliffs, 1940 Oil on canvas 61 × 91.4 cm The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Alfred Stieglitz Collection, Bequest of Georgia O'Keeffe, 1986. © The Metropolitan Museum of Art Image source: Art Resource, NY × 6 of 6 Expand Georgia O'Keeffe Oak Leaves, Pink and Grey, 1929 Oil paint on canvas 84.1 x 45.7 cm The Collection of the Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Museum Purchase 1936.85 © Georgia O’Keeffe Museum Prev Next

GEORGIA O'KEEFFE at the Art Gallery of Ontario (317 Dundas West), to July 30. $25, stu $16.50, srs $21.50. ago.net. See listing.

Georgia O’Keeffe is a contradictory figure: an icon who denied that her biography was of any importance, a painter whose images were famously seen as sexual who rejected this interpretation, a woman who succeeded in the art world but refused the designation “woman artist,” a loner whose work has achieved wide popularity.

Hers was a unique career trajectory, evidenced by the show’s 80 works, exhibited chronologically. While 20th century modernists usually began with representational art and eventually evolved toward abstraction, O’Keeffe (who was born in 1887) seemed to emerge more or less fully formed around 1916. In that year, a friend sent abstract drawings by O’Keeffe, then working in Texas as an art teacher, to Alfred Stieglitz, the New York photographer and gallerist who became her husband and promoter. She continued to toggle between abstraction and realism throughout her life.

As contemporary Canadian artist Maria Hupfield points out in one of the videos commissioned to accompany this spring's retrospective at the AGO, changes in O’Keeffe’s style and palette are more deeply related to her interaction with the environments she inhabited – electric lights glowing against grey New York City, the lush greens and blues of upstate New York, the red and yellow ochre of New Mexican deserts – than with a temporal progression.

× 1 of 6 Expand Alfred Stieglitz Georgia O'Keeffe with watercolor paint box, 1918 Gelatin silver print on paper 9.0 x 11.7 cm George Eastman Museum, purchase and gift of Georgia O'Keeffe, 1974.0052.0045 Courtesy George Eastman Museum × 2 of 6 Expand Georgia O'Keeffe Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1, 1932 Oil on canvas 121.9 × 101.6 cm Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas © Georgia O’Keeffe Museum Photography by Edward C. Robison III × 3 of 6 Expand Georgia O'Keeffe New York, Night, 1928 - 1929 Oil paint on canvas 101.9 × 48.7 cm Sheldon Museum of Art, Sheldon Art Association, Thomas C. Woods Memorial © Georgia O'Keeffe Museum × 4 of 6 Expand Georgia O'Keeffe Oriental Poppies, 1927 Oil paint on canvas 76.2 x 101.9 cm The Collection of the Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Museum Purchase, 1937.1 © Georgia O’Keeffe Museum × 5 of 6 Expand Georgia O'Keeffe Sky with Flat White Cloud, 1962 Oil paint on canvas 152.4 x 203.2 cm National Gallery of Art, Washington, Alfred Stieglitz Collection, Bequest of Georgia O'Keeffe, 1987.58.8 © Board of Trustees, National Gallery of Art, Washington × 6 of 6 Expand Georgia O'Keeffe Black Door with Red, 1954 Oil paint on canvas 121.9 × 213.4 cm Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk, VA, Bequest of Walter P. Chrysler, Jr. 89.63 © Georgia O'Keeffe Museum Prev Next

O’Keeffe laboured always to refine and simplify the forms she was drawn to, be they geological features of the landscape, architectural details or fragments of nature like flowers, leaves and bones. Her paintings have a definite intensity, yet her smooth, flat painting style, like that of Lawren Harris, can come across as stark, designy and without passion, especially when you compare her to more expressive 20th century women we treasure like Frida Kahlo or Emily Carr. Reproductions of her works, the flower paintings in particular, are favourites for interior decor and have led to overexposure.

Then there’s the question of O’Keeffe’s persona. The show includes examples of the many photographs Stieglitz made of his beautiful beloved, who served as object of the male gaze while at the same time trying to achieve her own agency. No wonder the human figure never appears in her work. Stieglitz supposedly popularized the Freudian notion of her flower paintings and abstractions as vaginal images. She made the best of the no-win situation facing her as a woman and continued on her own path.

× 1 of 5 Expand Georgia O'Keeffe Abstraction White Rose, 1927 Oil paint on canvas 91.4 x 76.2 cm Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, Gift of The Burnett Foundation and The Georgia O'Keeffe Foundation (1997.04.002) © Georgia O'Keeffe Museum × 2 of 5 Expand Georgia O'Keeffe Autumn Trees - The Maple, 1924 Oil paint on canvas 91.4 x 76.2 cm Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, Gift of The Burnett Foundation and Gerald and Kathleen Peters (1996.03.001) © Georgia O'Keeffe Museum × 3 of 5 Expand Georgia O'Keeffe Wall with Green Door, 1953 Oil paint on canvas 76.2 x 122.6 cm National Gallery of Art, Washington, Corcoran Collection (Gift of the Woodward Foundation), 2015.19.155 © Georgia O'Keeffe Museum × 4 of 5 Expand Georgia O'Keeffe From the River – Pale, 1959 Oil paint on canvas 105.4 × 79.7 cm Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, Gift of the Georgia O’Keeffe Foundation © Georgia O'Keeffe Museum × 5 of 5 Expand Georgia O'Keeffe Winter Road I, 1963 Oil paint on canvas Image: 55.9 x 45.7 cm National Gallery of Art, Washington, Gift of The Georgia O'Keeffe Foundation, 1995.4.1 © Board of Trustees, National Gallery of Art, Washington Prev Next

The Brooklyn Museum, the first institution to give her a solo show, is currently exhibiting some of O’Keeffe’s clothing alongside her paintings. A dramatic dresser, she seems to have been an early adopter of the all-black wardrobe now de rigueur in the art world. The Brooklyn show suggests she carefully crafted her diva persona just as she did her art.

O’Keeffe was still alive when Judy Chicago showed The Dinner Party in the late 1970s. I can’t find any comments by her, but I wonder what O’Keeffe made of being honoured as the final woman to get a place at the table, her plate a swirling purple vagina. Was she horrified or privately amused?

