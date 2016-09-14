In/Future planning: must-sees at this week's Ontario Place takeover

With so many artists participating in In/Future, we've sorted some of the most exciting festival presentations and shows into three themes. See the full lineup and performance schedule here. [Don't miss: Massive art and music fest In/Future brings Ontario Place back to life]

The great outdoors

Discover projects and performances that incorporate nature and touch on larger themes.

Max Dean

Governor General Award-winning photographer and conceptual artist makes use of Ontario Place's Wilderness Adventure Ride in Still, playfully highlighting the difference between real and artificial. September 15 to 25.

Bruce Peninsula

The large ensemble creates a joyful musical experience that draws a wide range of influences including gospel, folk and prog rock. September 19, 9:45 pm.

TH&B

Performing an urban camping expedition at Ontario Place, the Hamilton art collective explores the terrain and builds an installation as a response to typical wilderness narratives. September 23 to 25.

IMAX: North Of Superior

Directed by Graeme Ferguson, the spectacular film opened Ontario Place's Cinesphere in 1971 with visions of the province's natural northern beauty. September 15, 8 pm and September 25, 7 pm.

Fresh Snow

With a new album drawing great reviews, the local band is poised to deliver a memorable performance of their genre-defying instrumental music that nods to acts like Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Mogwai. September 22, 7 pm.

New norms

Re-examine strange and familiar experiences that can both excite and unsettle.

BaBa ZuLa

The Turkish musicians bring psychedelic dub from Istanbul to In/Future, featuring a blend of traditional instruments and electronic sound inspired by 60s tripped-out rock. Intricate costumes and dancing, too. September 17, 9:45 pm.

Carsten Nicolai

The Berlin-based artist's Future, Past, Perfect (Parts I, II and IV) blurs the lines between science, visual art and music, focusing on the shapes of light, miscellany of homes and cloud imagery.

Gareth Lichty

The York University graduate, who works in large-scale sculptural environments, mounts his Warp installation. September 15 to 25.

Souljazz Orchestra

A much-loved music collective from Ottawa, Souljazz energizes with Afro-funk beats, socially conscious lyrics and Caribbean/West African cultural influences. September 24, 8:15 pm.

Ed Pien

The visual artist specializes in paper cuts, drawings and video projections that explore Chinese themes. Look for his installation piece Revel. September 15 to 25.

Space & time

Explore physical environments alongside projects that condense the past into the present.

Dave Dyment

The filmmaker's Timeline unites thousands of years of history into a single short film, pulling together imagery from 17,000 BC to 2805 AD. September 17, 3 pm.

Luke Painter

Known for playful drawings of architecture, the artist presents two works at Ontario Place – a drawing titled Crystal Palace warehouse and The Teasers And The Tormentors, a 3D animation about the manipulations of set design. September 17, 3:10 pm and September 22, 7 pm.

Simone Jones

The artist's video projection Shoreline was created specifically for Lookout Point at Ontario Place and explores interstitial zones of space. September 15 to 25.

Luisa Maita

Coaxing imagery from Brazil's inimitable culture, the singer expands on the traditions of classic samba with modern influences that include Feist and Cat Power. September 23, 8:15 pm.

Alex McLeod

The artist screens two computer-generated short films, Sisyphus and AlmostHome, that make use of eerie imagery and shapes in familiar landscapes. September 17, 3:10 pm and September 19 and 21, 7 pm.

