In photos: Nuit Blanche 2017

Samuel Engelking
Lebanese artist Joseph Namy parked six cars with souped-up sound systems on Wellesley Street in an underpass off Queen's Park. The stereos blasted bass-heavy tunes selected by Canadian musicians.
Hazel Meyer dropped banners throughout the night from atop scaffolding on Queen's Park Circle as par of Where Once Stood a Bandstand for Cruising & Shelter.
Leah Modigliani's projection Spectre of the Future Accused at McLuhan Coach House.
Cherish Violet Blood performs inside Campbell House Museum as part of Life On Neebahgeezis; A Luminous Engagement.
Near Osgoode Hall, Netflix hyped the second season of Stranger Things with an installation inspired by the show's Red Forest dimension.
A mock drive-in was also part of the Stranger Things exhibit.
Nato Thompson's shipping container village Monument to the Century of Revolutions took over Nathan Phillips Square