Mercer Union’s Feministry replicates club vibe

× Expand Buzz and Cameron Lee's fashion label, ReBaie by Rebée, holds a runway show as part of the Feministry closing reception.

FEMINISTRY IS HERE at Mercer Union (1286 Bloor West) to March 18. 416-536-1519, mercer union.org

If you’re not familiar with Feministry, you could mistakenly expect this show of artists with mostly female-sounding names to be a celebration of art by women.

It is that, sorta, but in the youthful queer world it’s coming from, nothing is so simple. “Feminism is for everybody,” says show curator Cameron Lee. “Everyone suffers from the hegemony of patriarchy. It’s mostly about exclusion, not inclusion. Binaries are not very helpful for anybody’s well-being.”

Lee has run Feministry, a monthly club night for queers who identify as femme, for two years at the Holy Oak Café across from Mercer Union. After Holy Oak’s recent closure, he’s recasting Feministry as a gallery showcase for some of the artists who have been part of the event, many of them also involved in music, performance or fashion.

Like many younger queers, he feels a dissonance between his experience and the mainstream LGBT community.

“I’m attracted to aspects of it,” he says, “but many other aspects of it are hurting me or people I know, or are just alienating.”

Feministry is a space for pushing boundaries of gender, race and media, “not making generalizations or essentializing; it’s more about what’s happening right now and how are we reacting to it.”

Marcelline Mandeng, an African-born, Philadelphia-based artist who works “at the intersections of Blackness, gender-nonconformity and sexual deviance,” recreates a wire figure festooned with fruit and vegetables that they (Mandeng’s chosen pronoun) invited participants to eat from during their opening performance. The original version was part of an art installation they made in Baltimore during the uprising against the death of Freddie Grey.

In addition to In The Pink, her surreal washroom installation, Zoe Solomon shows FEMPAT, benches upholstered with her pink camo fabric design. It’s about “militarization of femininity,” says Solomon. “I wanted to talk about front lines and combat without using any imagery of weapons or violence. It’s like an office, because that’s kind of like a new war zone, or maybe the original war zone.”

From the benches, you can watch an expanded version of Solomon’s music video for a track by Victoria Cheong’s music project, New Chance. Cheong designed the gallery space, painted soft peach and deep purple. She’s also responsible for Entrance/Exit, a curtain of yellow hair hanging from the opening archway.

“In my mind it’s an homage to Cameron because it’s like one of the wigs he would wear as a DJ,” Cheong says. “It’s an entrance and an exit, like the mind. Kind of an airhead, but that’s where the content is.”

Feministry also features Buzz’s enigmatic small wall holes filled with photographs of textures, and colourful embroidered felt banners of flora and figures by Colombian-born musician Lido Pimienta, whom Lee calls a queer ally, inspired by traditional South American textiles.

As a foil to what Lee calls the “cheery, bright, possibly infantilized, pretty-pink bedroom” that is the show’s setting, there’s Jazmine V.K. Carr’s scary collection of ephemera of everyday life, which includes cigarettes, bullets, lines of cocaine and an aquarium holding a pet scorpion. Carr describes the persona behind in her installation as “manic.”

Lee hopes Feministry can replicate in the gallery the feeling of a club night “where people are negotiating with each other when they’re inebriated and their guard is down,” creating a space where people “talk to each other, change their perspectives and perceptions and question their biases.”