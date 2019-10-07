Nuit Blanche Toronto 2019 in photos

× Expand Samuel Engelking

Nuit Blanche Toronto 2019 brought contemporary art to Toronto – and, for the second year running, Scarborough. This year's instalment of the all-night art event featured nearly 90 projects by more than 300 artists spread across nine neighbourhoods, from hubs like downtown and Queen West to Don Mills, Sterling Road, and first-time addition Danforth East.

This year's theme for the downtown zones was "Continuum", prompting artists to reflect on the future of an ever-changing city, while Scarborough artists devoted their works to "Kings And Queens Of Scarborough".

Here's a look at some of the highlights of Nuit Blanche 2019.

× Expand Samuel Engelking Anatomy Of An Abattoir

× Expand Samuel Engelking Anatomy Of An Abattoir

× Expand Samuel Engelking Below The City

× Expand Samuel Engelking Eulogy For The Coffin Factory

× Expand Samuel Engelking Lunar Garden

× Expand Samuel Engelking Lunar Garden

× Expand Samuel Engelking Lunar Garden

× Expand Samuel Engelking Scarborough Made

× Expand Samuel Engelking Water Shrine

× Expand Samuel Engelking Peace To The Past, Reach For The Future

READ MORE

The Raptors salute their fans with a monument at Nuit Blanche

10 must-see shows at Nuit Blanche 2019