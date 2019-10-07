Nuit Blanche Toronto 2019 in photos

Samuel Engelking
Nuit Blanche Toronto 2019 brought contemporary art to Toronto – and, for the second year running, Scarborough. This year's instalment of the all-night art event featured nearly 90 projects by more than 300 artists spread across nine neighbourhoods, from hubs like downtown and Queen West to Don Mills, Sterling Road, and first-time addition Danforth East.
This year's theme for the downtown zones was "Continuum", prompting artists to reflect on the future of an ever-changing city, while Scarborough artists devoted their works to "Kings And Queens Of Scarborough".
Here's a look at some of the highlights of Nuit Blanche 2019.
Samuel Engelking
Anatomy Of An Abattoir
Samuel Engelking
Anatomy Of An Abattoir
Samuel Engelking
Below The City
Samuel Engelking
Eulogy For The Coffin Factory
Samuel Engelking
Lunar Garden
Samuel Engelking
Lunar Garden
Samuel Engelking
Lunar Garden
Samuel Engelking
Scarborough Made
Samuel Engelking
Water Shrine
Samuel Engelking
Peace To The Past, Reach For The Future
READ MORE
The Raptors salute their fans with a monument at Nuit Blanche