Toronto Gallery Openings: Place And Placement; Robert Burley; Syrian Symphony

Place And Placement, at Reimagine Galleria, May 18 to July 15, reception 6:30-8 pm May 18.

Urbanist org How We Live in Cities, as part of its effort to create a corridor of art gardens, uses the redevelopment of the Galleria Mall and surroundings as an opportunity to put on an exhibit in the defunct shopping plaza, with contributions by Edward Burtynsky, Dyan Marie, Heather Nicol and other artists involved in public art and place making. A workshop on guerrilla gardening happens there at 2 pm on May 20.

Robert Burley: An Enduring Wilderness: Toronto's Natural Parklands, at John B. Aird Gallery, to May 26, panel 1-3 pm May 20.

Naturalist Jason Ramsay-Brown, arborist Todd Irvine and EcoSpark director Joyce Chau discuss the relationship of nature to urban life in conjunction with Burley's Contact Photography Festival show of images commissioned by the city for a book celebrating its natural spaces.

Syrian Symphony: New Compositions In Sight And Sound, at Aga Khan Museum, May 20 to August 17.

The AKM partners with Silkroad, the arts org founded by Yo-Yo Ma, for this show of multimedia artistic responses to the war in Syria: a collaboration between clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and visual artists Kevork Mourad, a theatrical installation with a painting by Ahmad Moualla, a virtual recreation of destroyed monuments in Palmyra and installations about Syrian refugees in Canada.