Support Toronto’s art scene at these events this week

Celebrate the last long weekend of summer with these community arts events:

AGO First Thursdays: Constituency

The Art Gallery of Ontario’s monthly party focuses on community builders and activists on September 1 from 7 to 11:30 pm. In partnership with MANIFESTO Festival and in celebration of the Theaster Gates: How to Build a House Museum exhibition currently at the AGO, the event includes performances by New York rapper, activist and performance artist Mykki Blanco, feminist collective Bonerkill, artist Jessica Karuhanga and writer Sheila Sampath. MANIFESTO’s Randell Adjei and artist Luis Jacob are featured in pop-up talks. Tickets are $13 to $16 and this is a 19+ event. See listing for details.

Farewell Summer Vintage and Arts Market

Bid farewell to the end of summer while supporting local artists at the Make Den’s September 3 event. Find vintage clothing, art and handmade goods for sale at the Make Den’s Bloordale studio (1244 Bloor West) from 11 am to 7 pm and September 4 from 11 am to 5 pm. At night, enjoy a backyard party with performances by Jaunt, Blunt Chucks, Charise Aragoza and DJ OG QT. The backyard party starts at 8 pm and admission is $5. See listing for details.

Field Trip: Art Bus to the McMichael Gallery

Visit the McMichael Gallery in Vaughan by riding the art bus from the Gladstone Hotel (1214 Queen West). September 4 is the final date for Field Trip, which celebrates the gallery’s 50th anniversary. See works by Jack Bush, Colleen Heslin, Sarah Anne Johnson as well as A.Y. Jackson and Tom Thomson, and enjoy the forested land and Humber River Valley surrounding the gallery. Tickets are $30, which includes round-trip transportation and gallery admission. Registration is required. See listing for details.

Waterfront Artisan Market

This open-air market takes over HTO Park (339 Queens Quay West) from September 3 to 5. Find a curated mix of over 50 artists, artisans, crafters, chefs and bakers including handmade jewellery from BB Tresors, home décor from Alulas Home, gourmet hot sauce from Spice of Life and shortbread cookies from Good Bakery. See listing for details.

Kensington Market Block Party

Raise money for the Kensington Market Refugee Project at this neighbourhood block party at Saint Stephen-in-the-Fields Church (103 Bellevue). Enjoy food from a number of Kensington Market purveyors, local craft beer from Kensington Brewery and Creekside Estates wine, live entertainment and local vendors. A silent auction that includes art pieces, gift cards and unique items is also included. See listing for details.

