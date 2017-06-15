Toronto Gallery Openings: Canada On Screen/2167, Toronto Art Book Fair, Anishinaabeg: Art & Power

× Expand Danis Goulet: The Hunt

Canada On Screen; 2167, at TIFF Bell Lightbox, June 16 to August 13, reception 7 pm June 15, artist talk 6:30 pm June 16 (reserve).

TIFF presents seminal film/video installations by Stan Douglas, Vera Frenkel, Rodney Graham, Roman Kroitor, Colin Low and Hugh O'Connor, and Michael Snow. Douglas, Frenkel and Snow discuss their work with Lisa Steele on June 16. For 2167, TIFF has commissioned Virtual Reality projects by Indigenous artists Danis Goulet, Scott Benesiinaabandan and Postcommodity.

× Expand Garry Neill Kennedy and Cathy Busby's Printed Matter class at UBC with Busby's Sorry In Witnesses: Art And Canada's Indian Residential Schools

Toronto Art Book Fair, at Artscape Youngplace, June 15 to 18.

In its second year, this festival of democratic, affordable artistic expression showcases publications by artists, collectives, galleries and small presses. A highlight is an exhibit of posters and student work from the collection of Garry Neill Kennedy and Cathy Busby. See torontoartbookfair.com for the schedule of related events at galleries and other spaces around town.

× Expand Beadwork by an Anishinaabeg woman collected in 1908 in Brandon, Manitoba

Anishinaabeg: Art & Power, at Royal Ontario Museum, June 17 to November 19.

ROM Great Plains specialist Arni Brownstone, Woodland School painter Saul Williams of the North Caribou Lake First Nation and historian Alan Corbiere of the M’Chigeeng First Nation have curated this show focusing primarily on traditional beadwork and Woodland School paintings by Norval Morrisseau and others.