Toronto Gallery Openings: Charles Bierk, José Benítez Sánchez, Dizdar/Luong

Charles Bierk: Julien

Charles Bierk: As You Are, We Are, at Nicholas Metivier Gallery, to April 29.

Toronto painter Bierk transforms head shots of his young friends into large-scale photorealistic black-and-white oil paintings, providing a document of Torontonians in their 20s and 30s who work in the arts.

José Benítez Sánchez: The Paths Of The Giants And The Gods (detail)

José Benítez Sánchez: Huicholes – A People Walking Towards The Light, at Textile Museum of Canada, to September 4.

This show from Artes de México highlights the yarn paintings of Benítez Sánchez, an artist and shaman from the Indigenous Huichol or Wixarika tribe who died in 2009. By pressing yarn onto boards or other objects coated with beeswax, Huichol artists make colorful illustrations of spirits and visions.

Ivana Dizdar and Alvin Luong: Coyota & Lynxus Logo

Ivana Dizdar and Alvin Luong: Bidding War, at Y+ Contemporary, April 8 to 29, reception 7 pm April 8.

The artists send up the Toronto real estate market and gentrification in their video, photos and sculptures about two rivals – car dealership Luong Coyota & Lynxus and art gallery Dizdar Projects – vying to purchase a strip mall. The show is part of the Images Festival, and a free bus to the reception in Scarborough leaves from the St George Street exit of St George station at 7 pm.