Toronto Gallery Openings: Cosima von Bonin/Sojourner Truth Parsons, OCAD's Project 31, Jen Aitken

× Expand Cosima von Bonin: Scallops (Dark Version), Rocking

× Expand Sojourner Truth Parsons: Self Portrait At My Best Friends Mansion

Cosima von Bonin: Who's Exploiting Who In The Deep Sea? (Gairloch Gardens) and Sojourner Truth Parsons: Holding Your Dog At Night (Centennial Square), at Oakville Galleries, March 26 to May 28, reception 2:30 pm (Centennial), 3:30 pm (Gairloch).

German sculptor von Bonin shares her fascination with the ocean in a show co-presented by NYC's SculptureCenter and Glasgow International; L.A.-based Canadian Parsons brings her emotionally charged recent paintings. Reserve a spot on a free bus to the reception that leaves the Gladstone Hotel at 1:30 pm.

× Expand April Hickox: Chenille Model Chairs Provenance Unknown

Project 31 at OCAD U, 6 pm March 29 ($125). www1.ocadu.ca/project31.

For this annual live auction, 39 profs and alumni, including Anda Kubis, Gary Taxali, Cathy Daly and JJ Lee, contribute artwork to raise funds for their chosen projects at the art school.

× Expand Jen Aitken: Phaxa

Jen Aitken: Kaloune, at YYZ, March 24 to April 29, reception 6-8 pm March 24, artist talk 6 pm March 31.

Working with cement mixed with paper and other ingredients, Aitken undercuts the solidity of her previous sculptures to explore the negative space created by her opened-up, wall-mounted forms.