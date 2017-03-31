Toronto Gallery Openings: Derek Liddington, 2Fik, Deirdre Logue, Pockets Warhol

× Expand Derek Liddington: Movement Study (Ode, 1928). Courtesy of Daniel Faria Gallery, Toronto.

Derek Liddington: the body will always bend before it breaks; the tower will always break before it bends, at Art Gallery of York University, April 5 to June 4, reception 6-9 pm April 5 (Performance Bus from OCAD 6 pm).

A 1928 still photo of the Ballets Russes inspired Liddington's collaboration with filmmaker Chris Boni and York dance students. Drawing, painting, fabric and clay are part of Toronto artist Liddington's investigation into the relationship between aesthetics and meaning.

2Fik: His And Other Stories, at Koffler Gallery, April 6 to June 4, reception 6-9 pm April 6.

Born in France to a Moroccan family, the Montreal-based photographer poses as a group of interrelated fictional characters of both genders in images that often send up European paintings. Part of the Contact Photography Festival.

× Expand Deirdre Logue: Clicks And Hisses

Deirdre Logue: Double Double, at Gallery 44, March 31 to April 29, reception 6-8 pm April 7.

Logue, who's been making videos featuring her own queer and sometimes ailing body for 20 years, shows recent work continuing the saga, made during a residency at SOVA in Dawson City, Yukon. Logue's mid-career survey, part of the Images Festival, also includes shows at Tangled Art Gallery and A Space.

× Expand Pockets Warhol holds Whirlwind, his collaboration with Anita Kunz

Pockets Warhol's Art Collective, at Papermill Gallery, Todmorden Mills, to April 16, reception 7 pm April 6.

Anita Kunz has enlisted 80 human artists – including Ralph Steadman, Terry Mosher and Yuri Dojc – to donate works that hang alongside paintings by capuchin monkey Pockets Warhol. They raise funds for the Story Brook Farm Primate Sanctuary in Sunderland, ON, where Pockets, a rescued pet, lives.