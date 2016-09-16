Toronto Gallery Openings: Divya Mehra: There Are Greater Tragedies, Residue: Tracing The Lore and more

Some of the best art shows to see across the city

Divya Mehra: There Are Greater Tragedies

Yonder, at Koffler Gallery and Artscape Youngplace (180 Shaw), September 21 to November 27, reception 6 to 9 pm September 21.

Twenty Canadians from diverse cultural backgrounds, including Brendan Fernandes, Jérôme Havre and Sanaz Mazinani, show art about the experience of displacement and uprooting. 

Diyan Achjadi and Brendan Tang: LT-1

Diyan Achjadi and Brendan Tang: Residue: Tracing The Lore, at Open Studio Gallery (401 Richmond West), September 16 to October 15, reception 6:30 to 8:30 pm September 16.

These two artists collaborate on an usual form of printmaking – they strap tiles with raised ornamental motifs that reflect patterns of migration to their own and relatives' bodies, then photograph the imprints before they fade.

Douglas Coupland: Kimono Tetrad 206 and 207

Douglas Coupland: Polychrome, at Daniel Faria Gallery (188 St Helens), September 17 to November 5, reception 3 to 5 pm September 17.

Geometric works by the Vancouver-based artist and author play with 20th century colour theories by kimono designer Senzo Wada and architect Le Corbusier

