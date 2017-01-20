Toronto Gallery Openings: Etel Adnan and Les Levine, Nasty, Heather Hart

× Expand Etel Adnan: Untitled

Etel Adnan: Sea And Fog and Les Levine: Transmedia at Oakville Galleries, January 22 to March 12, reception 2:30-5 pm January 22.

Beirut-born writer/artist Adnan, who collaborated with Public Studio on 2015 Nuit Blanche installation Zero Hour, has her first solo show in Canada, of recent meditations on landscape and the natural world. Transmedia focuses on work made by art video pioneer Levine when he lived in Canada in the 60s and 70s. Reserve space on the ARTbus to the reception ($10), which leaves from Mercer Union and stops at the Art Gallery of York U's Illusion Of Process show by Toronto artists Marvin Luvualu Antonio, Miles Collyer and Maggie Groat.

× Expand Elizabeth Zvonar: Origin Of The World

Nasty, at Daniel Faria Gallery, January 21 to March 4, reception 2-5 pm January 21.

In the wake of Trump's "nasty woman" slur of Hillary Clinton, Canadians Nadia Belerique, Valérie Blass, Shannon Bool, Alessa Cohene, Kara Hamilton, Kristine Moran, Jennifer Murphy and Elizabeth Zvonar take part in this group show investigating the visual culture of femininity with a heightened awareness of feminist politics.

× Expand Heather Hart: Eastern Oracle: We Will Tear The Roof Off The Mother

Heather Hart: Northern Oracle, at Doris McCarthy Gallery, January 25 to April 1, reception/artist talk 5-8:30 pmJanuary 25 (bus from OCAD U 6 pm).

This is the latest iteration of the Brooklyn-based American artist's Oracle installations, house roofs that viewers can climb on and enter, a riff on concepts of home and dispossession. The structure also functions as a performance space from which artists can "shout it from the rooftops." As always, Doris McCarthy Gallery runs a free bus to the reception. You can also call or email DMG to reserve a place on a free bus tour that leaves from Koffler Gallery and also visits Blackwood Gallery and York U on February 26.