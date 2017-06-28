Toronto Gallery Openings: Every. Now. Then; The Evidence Room; Jeff Thomas/Nafiseh Emadmostofi

× Expand Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun: Multi-National Conglomerates Hostile Take Over Of The New World Order

Every. Now. Then: Reframing Nationhood, at the Art Gallery of Ontario, June 29-December 10, reception 6 pm June 28.

Emerging and established artists – including Robert Houle, Esmaa Mohamoud, Ed Pien and folks from the Younger Than Beyoncé Gallery – contribute new work about where Canada has come from, what it is now and where it's going. Curated by Andrew Hunter with Quill Christie-Peters, Anique Jordan and Laura Robb, the show takes over the AGO's entire fourth floor.

× Expand Models of Auschwitz gas column and gas-tight hatch, plaster casts, model of gas-tight door

The Evidence Room, at the Royal Ontario Museum, June 25 to January 28.

For this installation originally created for the 2016 Venice Architecture Biennale, a team from the U of Waterloo School of Architecture reconstructs objects used in a court case to prove that Auschwitz was a death camp.

× Expand Jeff Thomas: Bert General, Six Nations Of The Grand River

× Expand Nafiseh Emadmostofi: Do It Yourself Coffins

Jeff Thomas: A Necessary Fiction: My Conversation With George Hunter And Edward S. Curtis; and Nafiseh Emadmostofi: Burning Desire, at Art Gallery of Mississauga, June 29 to August 27, reception/artist talks 6-9 pm June 29 (free bus from Gladstone 6 pm, reserve at eventbrite.ca).

Iroquois photographer Thomas presents a critique of and alternative to the work of white image-makers like Hunter and Curtis who used Indigenous people as their subjects. Emadmostofi's paintings about ideological conflict were selected from a call to graduating students from the UTM/Sheridan art and art history program.