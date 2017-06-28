Toronto Gallery Openings: Every. Now. Then; The Evidence Room; Jeff Thomas/Nafiseh Emadmostofi

Folks from the Younger Than Beyoncé Gallery contribute new work about where Canada has come from, what it is now and where it's going.

by

Every. Now. Then: Reframing Nationhood, at the Art Gallery of Ontario, June 29-December 10, reception 6 pm June 28.

Emerging and established artists – including Robert Houle, Esmaa Mohamoud, Ed Pien and folks from the Younger Than Beyoncé Gallery – contribute new work about where Canada has come from, what it is now and where it's going. Curated by Andrew Hunter with Quill Christie-Peters, Anique Jordan and Laura Robb, the show takes over the AGO's entire fourth floor.

The Evidence Room, at the Royal Ontario Museum, June 25 to January 28.

For this installation originally created for the 2016 Venice Architecture Biennale, a team from the U of Waterloo School of Architecture reconstructs objects used in a court case to prove that Auschwitz was a death camp.

Jeff Thomas: A Necessary Fiction: My Conversation With George Hunter And Edward S. Curtis; and Nafiseh Emadmostofi: Burning Desire, at Art Gallery of Mississauga, June 29 to August 27, reception/artist talks 6-9 pm June 29 (free bus from Gladstone 6 pm, reserve at eventbrite.ca).

Iroquois photographer Thomas presents a critique of and alternative to the work of white image-makers like Hunter and Curtis who used Indigenous people as their subjects. Emadmostofi's paintings about ideological conflict were selected from a call to graduating students from the UTM/Sheridan art and art history program.

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

NOW Readers’ Choice 2017 nominations are open!

This week in Print