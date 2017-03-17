Toronto Gallery Openings: Gareth Long; Live Longer; Synagogues In Germany

× Expand Gareth Long: Stupid Learning Tool 2

Gareth Long: Square Peg Round Hole, at Susan Hobbs, March 23 to April 29, reception 5-8 pm March 23.

Sculptural "stupid-learning tools" help Long ask the timely questions "How is stupidity taught?" "How can it be learned?" and "If stupidity offers alternative models of thought, why leave it to the idiots?" The show also includes Long's animated video about sticking the proverbial peg into the hole and a selection of projects on stupidity by Long's former students.

× Expand Maureen O'Connor: Imprint Blueprint

Live Long, Piss Off Your Heirs, at Propeller Centre for the Visual Arts, March 22 to April 2, reception 6:30-9:30 pm March 23.

Every year, Propeller invites a prominent member of the art community to curate an open-call show on a theme of his or her choosing. This time, long-time gallerist and unrepentant smoker Olga Korper and her granddaughter, curator Taiga Lipson, take a cheeky approach to the subject of aging.

× Expand Synagogue Kaiserslautern

Synagogues In Germany – A Virtual Reconstruction, at Paul H. Cocker Gallery, Ryerson U, to April 22.

After a 1994 arson attack on a synagogue in Lübeck, students at the Darmstadt University of Technology started this project to make a digital record of the architecture of German shuls, including some that were destroyed during the Nazi period.