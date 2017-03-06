Toronto Gallery Openings: Iris Häussler, Mathew Borrett and more

× Expand Iris Häussler: Untitled works by Sophie La Rosière

Iris Häussler: The Sophie La Rosière Project – Chapter III, at Daniel Faria Gallery, March 9 to April 29, reception 6-8 pm March 9.

As the culmination of her resurrection of a fictional turn-of-the-last-century French lesbian artist, Häussler – who in previous chapters recreated Sophie La Rosière's studio (at Art Gallery of York U) and showed scientific and art-historical investigations into her work (at Scrap Metal) – removes the blackened wax applied by the grief-stricken La Rosière to unveil her eccentric paintings.



Mathew Borrett: Hypnagogic City, at Red Head Gallery, to March 24, reception 6-8:30 pm March 9.

Borrett, who's worked in illustration and film visual effects, manipulates a publicly available digital model of Toronto to depict a decaying, dreamlike parallel city where nature is taking over the built environment.



Precious Commodity, at Critical Distance, March 5 to April 9, reception 2-4 pm March 5.

In this show curated by Alison Cooley, artists Eunice Luk, Ella Dawn McGeough, Juan Ortiz-Apuy and Biliana Velkova reflect on the nature of inanimate objects that have been unmoored from consumer monetary exchange and "sentimental value."



Benjamin Freedman: Observations Of Foreign Objects In A Remote Town, at Ryerson Image Centre, March 8 to April 9, reception 6-8 pm March 8.

In the student gallery of Ryerson Image Centre, the Toronto-based Ryerson grad's photographs illustrate a mysterious narrative about clandestine scientific pursuits involving geology and deep space. (The excellent Attica, Dawoud Bey and Adam Pendleton Black history shows continue in the main space.)