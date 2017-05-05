Toronto Gallery Openings: It's All Happening So Fast, Angela Grossmann, home*

× Expand Margo Pfeiff: Contaminated Soil Bags At Lower Base, Cape Dyer

It's All Happening So Fast: A Counter-History Of The Modern Canadian Environment, at Art Museum at U of T, May 3 to July 15, reception 7-9 pm May 3, curator talk 6 pm May 4.

Curated by Mirko Zardini of the Canadian Centre for Architecture in Montreal, this show uses historical and contemporary photos (by Donovan Wylie, Robert Burley, Lorraine Gilbert and many others) to examine the destructive impact on the land of projects like the DEW Line and the James Bay hydro plant and practices like fracking, over-fishing and clear-cutting.

× Expand Angela Grossmann: Ginger

Angela Grossmann: Models Of Resistance, at Poïesis Contemporary, May 4 to 22, artist talk 2-4 pm May 6.

In a talk called Hello Dolly, curator Lynn Ruscheinsky of Poïesis, a Vancouver-based gallery that doesn't have a bricks-and-mortar space but instead mounts pop-up shows and collaborates with art orgs like the Contact Photography Festival, speaks with gallery artist Grossmann about how her collages subvert seedy vintage porn photos to defeat the male gaze.

× Expand Sarah Kelly: Locustland

home* at R\F, May 5 to 21, reception 7-10 pm May 5.

Adrienne Crossman curates this group show about queerness, community and home, with video and 3D works by Ontario artists Sarah Kelly, Luke Maddaford, Lee D'Angelo (who also offers stick-and-poke tattoo sessions as part of the show) and Bethany Rose Puttkemery. R\F is located in a garage on a laneway near Dundas West and Claremont.