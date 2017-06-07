Toronto Gallery Openings: Jeff Thomas, Sean Stiller and Coyote School

× Expand Jeff Thomas: Imposition Of Order

Jeff Thomas: Imposition Of Order, on the facade of St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts, June 14 to September 1.

As part of Luminato, the self-described urban Iroquois artist/photographer's composite of images from First Nations and Canadian history gets an outdoor installation. The work was commissioned by the AGO for its exhibit Every. Now. Then: Reframing Nationhood, opening June 29.

× Expand Sean Stiller: Rose overlooking Setetkwe (Fraser River) during the summer salmon run, from Cyéwmen

Sean Stiller: Cyéwmen, at Ryerson Image Centre, June 8 to July 2, reception/artist talk 6-8 pm June 8.

In RIC's Student Gallery as part of year-end MFA student showcase DocNow, Canadian-Secwepemc filmmaker Stiller shows an immersive video installation about life in a BC First Nation salmon-fishing camp. At the reception, Stiller discusses his work with Anishinaabe cultural advocate Sam Muka Kloetstra.

× Expand Meryl McMaster: Time's Gravity

Coyote School, at McMaster Museum of Art, June 8 to August 19, reception 6-8 pm June 8.

At the Hamilton university art gallery, eight mid-career Indigenous artists – including Sonny Assu, Meryl McMaster and Ehren Thomas (Bear Witness of A Tribe Called Red and son of Jeff Thomas) – pay homage to the senior Indigenous artists who've influenced them. At the reception, a performance by First Nation operatic tenor Jeremy Dutcher follows remarks by Elders and curator Rhéanne Chartrand.