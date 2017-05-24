Toronto Gallery Openings: Meera Margaret Singh, Leala and Don Hewak, Layne Hinton

× Expand Meera Margaret Singh: Gateway

Meera Margaret Singh: Jardim, to June 3 at Zalucky Contemporary, talk 3-4:30 pm May 27.

Toronto photographer Singh gives a talk about the gendered tension behind the images in her Contact Photography Festival show, shot during her two-month residency in Jardim Canada, an isolated Brazilian factory town with a transitory workforce where it's dangerous for women to go out after dark.

× Expand Leala Hewak: Elevator

Leala Hewak and Don Hewak: The Weight Of Air/Camelot, at Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, May 27 and 28, reception 5:30 pm May 27.

In this Contact Photography Festival show, Leala Hewak's photographs and an installation by Don Hewak look at the history of Peter Dickinson's 1960s modernist design for the Sony Centre, formerly the O'Keefe Centre.

× Expand Layne Hinton: Site Lines

Layne Hinton: Site Lines, at Souvenir, June 1 to 18, reception 2-5 pm June 17.

Part of Toronto Art Book Week, this show by Art Spin founder Hinton presents a new body of collage and drawing work published by Sagan Editions and focusing on the future of city-building and art's place within it.