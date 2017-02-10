Toronto Gallery Openings: Nathaniel Brunt, Felix Kalmenson and more

× Expand Photographer unknown: Two Kashmiri Militants Take A Rest In South Kashmir

Nathaniel Brunt, #shaheed, at Contact Gallery, February 10 to March 25.

After working as a photojournalist in the northern Indian conflict zone of Kashmir from 2013 to 16, Brunt questions his role as an outsider by contrasting his own documentary shots with vernacular photographs he collected in the region and images taken by fighters that he found online under the hashtag #shaheed (martyr). Brunt won Contact's 2016 Portfolio Review Exhibition Award.

× Expand Felix Kalmenson: Prelude

Felix Kalmenson: как всегда: As Always, at Pari Nadimi Gallery, February 9 to March 25.

Toronto-based video/installation artist Kalmenson visited his birthplace, Leningrad – now St Petersburg, Russia – after 27 years away, and in this show examines memory, history and contemporary state and corporate narratives. The title is a Russian expression of resignation at the lack of change.

× Expand Cindy Ji Hye Kim: Sound Effect

× Expand Keiran Brennan-Hinton: Fred And Tom

Cindy Ji Hye Kim and Keiran Brennan-Hinton: NOCTURNE EARSHOT CLOCK ERROR, at Mulherin, February 9 to 26.

Two young New York-based Canadians show small drawings and paintings that explore ideas about how we perceive art. Kim's cartoonish distortions of form highlight viewers' power before images; Brennan-Hinton's paintings offer moments of solitude and introspection.