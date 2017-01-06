Toronto Gallery Openings: Peter Bowyer, Noami Dodds and more

× Expand Peter Bowyer: Premonition

Peter Bowyer: Premonition, at Richard Rhodes Dupont Projects, January 7 to 28, reception 2-5 pm January 7.

The Toronto artist's humorous, minimalist sculptures use utilitarian objects to pose philosophical questions about space and the social world and to play with our perceptions and assumptions.

Noami Dodds: Bridge, at InterAccess, January 11 to February 4, reception 7-9 pm Jan 11.

Dodds, who won the gallery's Media Arts Prize for integrated media grads from OCAD U, comments on geographical and technical displacement with her interactive installation of a kinetic, carbon-steel drawbridge. She gives a workshop on mechanics called Heavy Lifting, Light Machining on January 28.

Untitled 2011, at Paul Petro Contemporary Art, January 6 to February 11, reception 7-10 pm January 6.

A group show of mostly mid-career Canadians and Americans takes its title from Jay Isaac's 2011 painting (illustrated above), and includes work by Sandy Plotnikoff, Jack Bush, Friedel Dzubas, Marcelle Ferron, Rita Letendre, Larry Poons and others.