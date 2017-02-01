Toronto Gallery Openings: Power Plant winter shows; No Justice, No Peace and more

× Expand Maria Hupfield: It Is Never Just About Sustenance Of Pleasure

Maria Hupfield: The One Who Keeps On Giving, Kapwani Kiwanga: A Wall Is Just A Wall, and Jonathas de Andrade: On Fishes, Horses And Man, at the Power Plant, January 28 to May 14, reception 8-11 pm January 27.

First Nation artist Hupfield's show centres on a landscape painting made by her mother, and includes objects and performance films; Paris-based African Canadian Kiwanga's film and installation investigates the coercive power of architecture; de Andrade examines racism in his native Brazil in a series of posters and films about fishermen and other

× Expand Black Lives Matter Toronto Jalani Morgan: from the series Black Reckoning, April 4, 2016. Courtesy of the artist.

No Justice, No Peace: From Ferguson To Toronto, at the Gladstone Hotel, February 2 to 26, reception 7-10 February 2.

Socially conscious Toronto-based photographers Zun Lee, Jalani Morgan and Nation Cheong powerfully document recent protests against racism in the U.S. and Canada. Co-presented by BAND (Black Artists' Networks Dialogue) and Ryerson Image Centre as part of the Power To The People series.

× Expand Erik Jerezano: Rented Souls

Z'otz* Collective (Nahúm Flores, Erik Jerezano and Ilyana Martínez): Unpredictable Patterns, at Sur Gallery, February 2 to March 25, reception 7-10 pm February 2.

Working both individually and collectively, the three Toronto-based artists incorporate drawing, painting, collage, sculpture and installation in works commenting on migration, displacement, transition and transformation. Sur is the city's first gallery for contemporary Latin American art.