Toronto Gallery Openings: Power To The People, Toronto Design Offsite Festival, shows at 401 Richmond

Associated Press: Inmates Of Attica State Prison Negotiate With State Prison Commissioner Russell Oswald At The Facility In Attica, NY, USA, September 10, 1971.

Attica, USA 1971; Dawoud Bey/Black Star: Birmingham Alabama, 1963; Adam Pendleton: My Education, A Portrait Of David Hilliard, at Ryerson Image Centre, January 18 to April 9, reception 6-8 pm January 18.

RIC and BAND (Black Artists' Networks in Dialogue) collaborate on a series of exhibits entitled Power To The People: Photography And Video Of Repression And Black Protest. One show tells the story of the Attica prison uprising; African-American photographer Bey's portraits and images from the Black Star Collection memorialize victims of the KKK's 1963 church bombing; and in Pendleton's video Black Panther Hilliard recalls a 1968 shootout with police in Oakland. In February, BAND opens another exhibit in the series – No Justice, No Peace: From Ferguson To Toronto – at the Gladstone Hotel.

Ojibway quillwork: G'zaagin Art Gallery, at Coolearth Architecture

Home, Medalta International Artists in Residence, in Outside The Box: Medicine Hat, at Gladstone Art Hut

Toronto Design Offsite Festival, at various venues, January 16 to 22.

The seven-year-old January celebration of design keeps on growing. This year's iteration includes the annual Come Up To My Room, for which artists redo spaces in the Gladstone Hotel; Do Design installations in businesses along Dundas West between Bathurst and Grace (a walking tour leaves Caldense Bakery at 2 pm January 22); a show of Ojibway quillwork; Outside The Box exhibitions focusing on trends in various North American cities, plus talks and much more.

Juan Ortiz-Apuy: The Garden Of Earthly Delights, at Gallery 44

Philip Cheung: Roundabout, Khor Fakkan, Sharjah, at Circuit Gallery @ Prefix ICA

401 Richmond gallery openings, January 13.

Support galleries at the embattled arts building, now facing massive property tax increases due to a recalcitrant system that insists on assessing 401 as if it were a condo. A gallery hop of receptions happens Friday night for new shows by Jimmy Limit and Juan Ortiz-Apuy at Gallery 44, group show Of Movement And Dwelling at Trinity Square Video, Peggy Taylor Reid at Red Head, Parker Branch and Jacynthe Carrier at YYZ, Philip Cheung at Circuit Gallery @ Prefix, Rochelle Rubinstein and Carolyn Wren at Open Studio and Brian Harvey at Abbozzo.