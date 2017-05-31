Toronto Gallery Openings: Queer Intersections, Bill Burns, Latin American art

× Expand Natalie Wood: From Beyond

Queer Landscapes, Queer Intersections, at John B. Aird Gallery, to June 23, reception 6-8 pm June 1.

Pride month begins with this timely group show exploring intersectionality and marginalization in LGBTQ communities, presented by the Ontario Public Service Pride Network and curated by artists Robert Houle, Pamila Matharu and Syrus Marcus Ware.

Bill Burns: Hou Hanru

Bill Burns: The Bill Burns Show (Part 3), at MKG127, to June 24, reading 3 pm June 17.

Burns – known for eccentric projects like his safety gear for small animals and choral music for children's voices, barking dogs and boat and plane noises – here shows items from his ongoing series about the art world and its bigwigs, which involves watercolour paintings, goat milk and Gregorian chants. As part of Toronto Art Book Week, he reads from his book Hans Ulrich Obrist Hear Us on June 17.

Los Carpinteros: La Montaña Rusa

As If Sand Were Stone: Contemporary Latin American Art From The AGO Collection, at the Art Gallery of Ontario, to August 6.

For the first time, the AGO exhibits together works from its extensive holdings of contemporary art from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Venezuela and especially from Cuba, whose artists – among them Carlos Garaicoa, Tania Bruguera and Glenda Leon – are the focus of a gift from the Sherritt Corporation.