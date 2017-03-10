Toronto Gallery Openings: Stanzie Tooth, Does The Oyster Sleep? and more

× Expand Stanzie Tooth: Moon People Series

Stanzie Tooth: The Distance Of The Moon, at General Hardware Contemporary, March 9 to April 8.

Canadian painter Tooth, who recently moved to Berlin, takes the title of an Italo Calvino story for her show exploring a leap between worlds and the colour blue.

Does The Oyster Sleep? at Gallery TPW, March 10 to April 15, reception 6-9 pm March 10, reading event 11 am-4 pmMarch 11.

In this group show from Montreal's SBC Gallery, Quebec-based and international artists and filmmakers (including Martin Duckworth, Silvia Gruner and Waël Noureddine) examine the relationship of love and politics and the conflict between shared interests and individual desire.

Alternative Histories, at Division Gallery, March 11 to April 17, reception 2-5 pm March 11.

In sculptures, photographs and digital prints, Nicolas Baier, Patrick Coutu, Manon De Pauw, Miruna Dragan, Alex McLeod and John Monteith focus on the dichotomy between fact and fiction in scientific phenomena and cosmological theories.