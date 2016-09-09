Toronto Gallery Openings: The Edge Of The Earth - Climate Change In Photography And Video and more

× Expand Hicham Berrada: Celeste

The Edge Of The Earth: Climate Change In Photography And Video, at Ryerson Image Centre, September 14 to December 14, reception 6-8 pmSeptember 14.

Canadian and international artists including Edward Burtynsky, Isabelle Hayeur and Raymond Boisjoly comment on the planet's future in the age of the Anthropocene in this timely and important show.

Iris Häussler: The Sophie La Rosière Project, at Art Gallery of York University, September 14 to December 11, reception 6-9 pm September 14(Performance Bus from OCAD U 6 pm).

The German-born, Toronto-based artist, who makes work by inhabiting the identity of fictional artists, opens the first of three showing about imaginary 20th-century lesbian encaustic painter La Rosière.

Duane Linklater (with Ethel and Tobias Linklater): From Our Hands, at Mercer Union, September 9 to November 15, reception 7 pm September 9.

The Sobey Art Award winner questions the presentation of the Indigenous body in art institutions in a show that includes sculptures, gallery interventions, his grandmother Ethel's work (once shown in 80s First Nations craft exhibit From Our Hands) and a claymation film by his 12-year-old son Tobias.

