Toronto gallery openings: Wanda Nanibush talk, Kim Stanford/Yael Brotman, Ken Lum and more

× Expand James Luna: Ishi Speaks

Wanda Nanibush: Sovereign Acts: New Histories Of Indigenous Performance, talk at Goldfarb Centre for Fine Arts, York U, 6 pm March 1.

Nanibush, a self-described "Anishnabe-kwe image and word warrior" and AGO assistant curator, discusses Indigenous performance artists whose work breaks boundaries and re/asserts sovereignty, including Rebecca Belmore, Adrian Stimson and Shelley Niro.

× Expand Kim Stanford: You Deserve Better

Kim Stanford: You Knocked My Teeth Out; Yael Brotman: Time. Story. Tree., at Loop Gallery, February 25 to March 19, reception 3-6 pm March 4.

Stanford's collages and sculptures reveal the psychic strain behind maintaining the appearance of a stylishly decorated home; Brotman's sculptures include notes, drawings, rubbings and other paper documents she made during a residency on Haida Gwaii.

× Expand Ken Lum: Birdie Africa

Ken Lum: A Matter Of Life And Death, Nam Phi Dang: Somewhere Else, at Art Gallery of Mississauga, March 2 to April 16, reception/artist talk 6-9 pm Mar 2.

Vancouver-born, U.S.-based artist Lum weaves together real and imaginary details to create alternative versions of stories we tell about ourselves and others; Dang's photos capture a recent trip to his parents' homeland of Vietnam. Reserve a place on a free bus that takes you to the reception from the Gladstone Hotel.

× Expand Geoffrey James: Fort-Coulonge, Pontiac County, Quebec

Geoffrey James: Canadian Photographs, at Stephen Bulger Gallery, February 25 to March 25, reception 5-9 pm February 25.

Made over the past six years, Toronto "photo laureate" James's project documenting everyday life across Canada and commenting on our precarious national identity will culminate in this sesquicentennial year.

