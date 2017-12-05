Here are the five public art installations coming to Queens Quay in January 2018

× Expand Courtesy of the artist Ice Breakers 5 Through the Eyes of the Bear, an installation by Tanya Goertzen of People Places (Calgary, Canada)

Five winter-themed art installations will bring warmth and colour to Queens Quay in January 2018.

From a giant red bear submerged in the snow to a glowing cabin made of tree roots, the winning designs for the second annual Ice Breaker's competition will transform the area between York Street and Spadina Avenue into a "spectacular wintertime streetscape."

Presented by the Waterfront BIA and produced by Winter Stations, artists and designers from around the world were invited to dream up installations inspired by the theme of "constellation."

"After the huge success of last year's Ice Breakers event, we decided to open the exhibition up as an international competition for 2018," says Carol Jolly, Executive Director of the Waterfront BIA.

The exhibition runs from January 19 to February 25. Get a sneak peek at the winning designs below.

× Expand Courtesy of the artist Ice Breakers 4 Root Cabin, an installation by Liz Wreford and Peter Sampson, Public City Architecture (Winnipeg, Canada)

Root Cabin from Winnipeg's Liz Wreford and Peter Sampson includes coloured cuts of wood and weathered roots in a homage to the iconic Canadian dwelling.

× Expand Courtesy of the artist Ice Breakers 2 Black Bamboo, installation by Bennet Marburger and Ji Zhang of 2408 Studio (Hangzhou Shi, China)

Black Bamboo from 2408 Studio invites visitors to walk and climb through its 90 painted poles arranged into an abstract cube.

× Expand Courtesy of the artist Ice Breakers 1 Winter FanFare, an installation by Thena Tak (Vancouver, Canada)

Thena Tak's Winter FanFare form a fun playscape.

× Expand Courtesy of the artist Ice Breakers 3 Ensemble, an installation by João Araújo Sousa and Joana Correia Silva, JJs Arquitectura (Porto, Portugal)

Visitors can create ever-changing soundscapes and musical compositions with Ensemble's giant wind chime-inspired installation.

christiner@nowtoronto.com | @missrattan