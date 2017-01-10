How did a curator end up getting tased by police at Blank Canvas on New Year's Eve?

× Expand Michael Rancic Blank Canvas

An altercation between police and organizers of a New Year’s Eve party at a Dundas West art gallery ended in a broken window and the tasing of the curator three times before his arrest.

According to Constable Victor Kwong, media relations for Toronto police, officers arrived at Blank Canvas Gallery at 1544 Bloor West on December 31 at around 10 pm to enforce a liquor licensing issue, and shut the party down shortly thereafter.

The gallery was holding a New Year’s Eve celebration/opening for a pop art showcase called Bubbly, set to run in the space till January 8. A “complimentary champagne toast at midnight” had been advertised.

Kwong told NOW that as the party was being shut down, police officers began seizing evidence, at which point organizer and curator John Samuels allegedly tried to flee with evidence and was arrested. Samuels was later charged in connection with the liquor licensing infraction.

Samuels, who also makes music under the name Just John, took to his artist page on Facebook the next day to say he’d been tased three times by police during his arrest, and accused the eight officers involved, who he says had also broken the gallery’s front window, of excessive force and brutality.

NOW asked Samuels for further information, but he’s being urged by his lawyer not to speak with media. However, he let us photograph the gallery as well as the burn marks on his leg, which he said resulted from the tasing.

Burn marks on John Samuels's leg

Kwong declined to comment on the nature of the charge, the broken window, the use of tasers or Samuels’s allegation of brutality.

Blank Canvas organizers replaced the window with plywood they painted white and decorated with shapes resembling hands, feet and stones painted in black. However, the new look was short-lived.

On January 7, Samuels posted on Facebook that the gallery’s landlord had changed the locks, shutting organizers out of the building. He has since launched a “Reinstall Blank Canvas” Indiegogo campaign with a flexible goal of $30,000 that will go toward “the reinstallation of Blank Canvas’s new home, legal representation and project repayment.” In two days, the campaign raised more than $4,000 and has been signal-boosted by Black Lives Matter Toronto.

Though liquor licensing is a provincial issue, local police enforce the licensing of events.

Licensing issues are a regular point of contention between event spaces, promoters and residents. In 2015, city council formed the Liquor Licensing Issues Task Force to advise the city on solutions to community concerns.

Last year, the task force, along with the Toronto Music Advisory Council, recommended to council’s Economic Development Committee that the city investigate its “night economy,” a move that could lead to better enforcement of liquor licences and make life easier for promoters looking to obtain special occasion permits.

Blank Canvas opened last spring after a successful Indiegogo campaign. Samuels ran the gallery along with his Omit Limitation collective.

art@nowtoronto.com | @therewasnosound