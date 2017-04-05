Baseball gets the Mark Kingwell treatment

Philosophy, literature, politics - Mark Kingwell always finds a way to combine any of these with pop-cultural commentary. This time out it's baseball that gets the Kingwell treatment in his new book launching Wednesday (April 12) at the Paddock (178 Bathurst), just as the season begins. Chapter titles like Beauty, Score, Pebble(?!) give you a sense of its range, but while philosophy figures prominently here, any baseball fan will feel the love. Here's what Kingwell says is special about the game.

What's the essential difference between baseball and any other game?

It's the only sport I know that has that rhythm of the year - it starts when the weather's cold and rainy and ends when the weather's still cold and rainy. Unlike any other sport, it's played almost every day, and every game is composed of so many small things. You can win a football game with a touchdown or a field goal, but to put together all the little pieces you need for a baseball win - I don't think there's any other game like it.

It also has a serious literary tradition. Were you a bit intimidated by that?

I've been writing about baseball since the early 90s, including for the Globe and Mail, and then I went to grad school and wrote some literary material. So there was stuff floating around. But I had a tough time getting the book off the ground. Writing a baseball book is a daunting task. There are so many out there - it's another reason not to tempt fate.

How do feel about the proposed rule change that eliminates the intentional walk in favour of a quick signal and automatic walk to first base?

I dislike it. During an intentional walk, the ball can sail over the catcher and a runner can advance. Or a player can reach out and hit it like in the Bad News Bears. That's legal. They say they're doing it to speed up the game, but the data shows that a four-pitch walk saves 17 seconds. Do you think saving 17 seconds is going to make the game better?

Any teams you hate?

Cleveland, whose team name I won't mention. You'll notice I never use it in the book. They're either the Clevelanders or the Cleveland side.

I thought José Bautista's famous bat flip was majestic. Others complained.

It was majestic. It was Bautista saying, "This is the new normal. I'm a player with passion, and if we want to express emotion we will."

What's the best way to get a hater to love baseball?

You have to see the game with someone who really knows it. You need someone to unpack it for you, because it's a complex thing. I went to many games with (the late baseball reporter) Alison Gordon, and she taught me something every time, and I thought I knew everything about it. She'd say something like, "Did you see the cutoff man move to that part of the diamond to make the play?" I often hadn't.

Anything else you want to say that I didn't get to ask about?

Go Jays

susanc@nowtoronto.com | @susangcole