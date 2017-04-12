Altered states: in Barbara Gowdy's Little Sister, a woman enters the body of another

× Expand After a 10 year hiatus, Barbara Gowdy launches a new novel.

Barbara Gowdy is lying down on the job – literally.

She's had excruciating – and mysterious – back pain for over 10 years and has travelled the world trying to alleviate it, with no success as yet.

Before we start the interview she shows me the contraption she has to use in order to write. It's something like one of those tables you put food on to eat in bed, except it tilts to accommodate a computer. You have almost have to climb into it to get your legs under it.

Whatever, it's a pain, but nothing like what she's been suffering. The agony has forced her into a literary hiatus, but finally, after a decade, there's another book, Little Sister ($33.99, HarperCollins/Patrick Crean). It's about a woman who enters another woman's body every time a thunderstorm rolls in. Or does she?

There's a lot at stake here for Gowdy, a critical darling whose books regularly made literary prize shortlists and who's been awarded the Writers' Trust Marian Engel Award, given to a writer in mid-career.

But she's remarkably chill about Little Sister's release.

"I feel like I should be in one of those Whatever Happened To... columns, which I refer to as Isn't She Dead Yet? columns," she says with a sly grin. She may be sprawled on her back as she's talking – she can walk and even bike, but can't stand or sit without immense discomfort – but, mercifully, the mordant humour is still there.

"I knew it was going to take as long as it takes. I was pretty Zen about this book. Cancer's made me more Zen."

Yes, add to her back woes treatments for breast cancer last fall. She says it's changed her perspective and led her to ease into hardship instead of fighting it.

"I don't think I battled cancer. I surrendered to the cancer. I surrendered to the surgical doctor, the radiation doctor," and she was fortunate to get a good result.

In the new novel, Rose and her mother, Fiona, manage a second-run cinema called the Regal (not, by the way, based on Toronto's Royal but on the Mount Pleasant). Her mother, whose dementia is gradually intensifying, talks more than ever about Ava, Rose's dead sister. Suddenly Rose starts having her out-of-body-and-into-someone-else's experiences.

The book's theme of entering other people's consciousness is not a new preoccupation for her.

"I've always been interested in other people's consciousness. That's what we want from entertainment, isn't it? Why do we read fiction and watch movies? We want to get lost in other people's lives."

But she takes it a step further than Spike Jonze.

"I saw Being John Malkovich, but those people never knew what he was feeling. They only got to see their world through his eyes."

Her main character, Rose, however, not only enters the mind of books editor Harriet, she enters her body, suddenly experiencing mind-blowing sex, vividly portrayed here. And now Harriet might be pregnant.

Gowdy says she didn't actually go all out for the sex sequences.

"I didn't go as sexy as I could have, and I think that has something to do with my age," she declares. "Young people don't want me to talk about sex."

That's ridiculous, of course. Her readers, regardless of their age, have always gone wherever her imagination takes her.

Right now, though, her main fascination is other people. She can - and does - talk to anybody, including strangers, about the most personal things.

"Fiction's an intimate exercise," she says. "It's about trying to figure out consciousness and emotions. I always ask questions. People I'm with often say to me, 'You can't ask that.' But asking questions makes my life better. My life is widened the more I know about people."

She points to the Toronto Necropolis near her house.

"I'm obsessed with those people in the graveyard – and they're dead."

Gowdy appears at the Reference Library on Wednesday (April 19) and launches Little Sister at Harbourfront Centre's Boxcar Social April 26 as part of IFOA's Toronto Lit Up series.