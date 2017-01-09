Beers and books – is there a better combo?

× Expand Henderson Brewery's Steve Himel mixes his two passions at the Beers & Books series

BEERS & BOOKS with Teva Harrison at Henderson Brewing (128A Sterling), Wednesday (January 18), 6 pm. Free. -facebook.com, hendersonbrewery.com.com.

A book lover walks into a bar and... actually, this isn’t a joke. Henderson Brewery and Anansi Press are working together on a series of events designed to introduce the brewery’s wares to an audience thirsty for great reads.

It’s in part the brainchild of Henderson general manager Steven Himel, whose passion for literature is as strong as his love of suds. He’s hoping he’s onto a winning combination.

“The serenity and pleasure of a beer and a book is magical, and I’m hoping that magic is infectious,” he says ahead of the series’ second event, featuring Teva Harrison. Harrison is the author of In-Between Days, a memoir based on her graphic series about living with stage 4 cancer.

× Expand Artist Teva Harrison presents In-Between Days at Beers & Books on January 18

Himel connected with the Anansi team when the indie publisher moved into the same building on Sterling. When Anansi handed him a list of the books they wanted to present in a lit series, he read them and, he says, was knocked out by all of them.

That’s when he hatched this collaboration, which he hopes will do something to minimize the bad rap usually associated with gentrification.

“People tend to think that when so-called gentrification comes, the cool people move out. But I see it as giving derelict buildings new life. Right now I’m looking out at the Tower Automotive building, which is having new windows installed. I’m crossing my fingers that gentrification doesn’t mean Burger King and Wal-mart.”

In the meantime, he hopes his brewery and Anansi – whose authors Zoe Whittall and Ian Hamilton are among future Beers & Books guests – can bring new energy to the culture of the neighbourhood.

Himel, who who leads the on-stage interviews with the writers, warns that he doesn’t imagine the book series as a boozy blowout.

“I always wanted the brewery to be a place where people can enjoy a beer and not be ‘drinking.’ So it’s not a kegger.”