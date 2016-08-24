Buy book-lovers swag at Penguin Canada’s new Toronto shop

× Expand Ryan Madill

Book lovers love to buy books, but Penguin Canada is hoping that Toronto’s literary set will also love buying things related to books. The publisher has opened a small storefront in the lobby of its downtown headquarters (320 Front West). It’s a modest 14-square-metre retail space that’s packed with a selection of Penguin titles, collectors' items and book-related gifts.

“We are continually in search of innovative ways to bring the books we are so proud to publish to readers,” says Brad Martin, president and CEO of Penguin Random House Canada. “As such, we see Penguin Shop as a research and development lab – a place where we can interact directly with consumers."

Merchandise includes tote bags, T-shirts, coffee mugs, water bottles, pins and notebooks, all stamped with the Penguin logo. There are also books – both classics and newer titles – by Penguin authors in addition to adult colouring books, since they’re currently in vogue.

The Penguin shop is open weekdays from 11 am to 7 pm.

