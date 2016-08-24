Buy book-lovers swag at Penguin Canada’s new Toronto shop

Love books? Maybe you’d like a tote bag or mug to tell the world

by

Book lovers love to buy books, but Penguin Canada is hoping that Toronto’s literary set will also love buying things related to books. The publisher has opened a small storefront in the lobby of its downtown headquarters (320 Front West). It’s a modest 14-square-metre retail space that’s packed with a selection of Penguin titles, collectors' items and book-related gifts.

“We are continually in search of innovative ways to bring the books we are so proud to publish to readers,” says Brad Martin, president and CEO of Penguin Random House Canada. “As such, we see Penguin Shop as a research and development lab – a place where we can interact directly with consumers."

Merchandise includes tote bags, T-shirts, coffee mugs, water bottles, pins and notebooks, all stamped with the Penguin logo. There are also books – both classics and newer titles – by Penguin authors in addition to adult colouring books, since they’re currently in vogue.

The Penguin shop is open weekdays from 11 am to 7 pm.

michelled@nowtoronto.com | @michdas

Tags

by

NOW newsletters

Sign up to receive the latest from nowtoronto.com and to win incredible prizes!

Email Address*:      

Buy Tickets Here

What’s on

Friday

August 26, 2016

Saturday

August 27, 2016

Sunday

August 28, 2016

Monday

August 29, 2016

Tuesday

August 30, 2016

Wednesday

August 31, 2016

Thursday

September 1, 2016

Search Events Submit Yours

Search all events

Recent updates

NOW on Twitter