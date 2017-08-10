International Festival of Authors lineup includes André Alexis, Barbara Gowdy

× Expand Barbara Gowdy and André Alexis

Canada Reads winner André Alexis and Barbara Gowdy are among the others set to appear at this year’s International Festival of Authors (IFOA).

Earlier this year, Alexis won the Windham-Campbell Prizes, making him the third Canadian to win the prestigious (and lucrative) award, which is given out by Yale University’s Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library in recognition of an author’s body of work.

His book Fifteen Dogs, which won the Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2015, also claimed victory in this year's edition of CBC literary competition Canada Reads.

Meanwhile, Gowdy returned to the spotlight in April after a 10-year hiatus with her eighth novel Little Sister, about a woman who may or may not enter another woman's body whenever a thunderstorm rolls in.

Other Canadian writers confirmed for the 38th annual event include CBC Radio As It Happens Host Carol Off, whose book All We Leave Behind: A Reporter’s Journey Into The Lives Others is out in September; comedian-turned-author Mary Walsh; parliamentary poet laureate and playwright George Elliott Clarke; Pasha Malla, whose Fugue States was published this summer; graphic novelist Seth; poet Anne Michaels; Room novelist Emma Donoghue; Indigenous poet and activist Lee Maracle; and Heather O'Neill, whose third novel The Lonely Hearts Hotel came out earlier this year.

International authors coming to Toronto for the festival include poet Vahni Capildeo, British crime writer and stand-up comic Mark Billingham, New Zealand's Catherine Chidgey, Danish crime writer Sara Blaedel, Japanese writer Hideo Furukawa, Irish novelist and screenwriter Roddy Doyle, France’s Marie Darrieussecq and Irish journalist and essayist Colm Tóibín, among others.

The IFOA takes place October 19-29 at the Harbourfront Centre. Visit ifoa.org for the full lineup and ticket info.

books@nowtoronto.com | @kevinritchie