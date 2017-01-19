Lawrence Hill says keep Canada's doors open wide to newcomers

LAWRENCE HILL reading and discussing his work as part of a celebration of Romero House, Friday (January 27), at Bishop Marrocco/Thomas Merton Secondary School (1515 Bloor West). 7:30 pm. Free. romerohouse.org

Lawrence Hill wants us to embrace all newcomers to Canada, not only bona fide refugees, but people who are just pissed off at their home country – like, say, the United States.

“My parents were two of them,” says the novelist (The Book Of Negroes, The Illegal), set to read and lecture about his work in a celebration of the 25th anniversary of Romero House for refugees. Romero House offers essential services to people escaping brutal conditions in their home countries.

His parents “came as American immigrants for political reasons from DC to Toronto in 1953 and never went back.

“In the 60s, when Pierre Trudeau opened the door to Vietnam War resisters, we rolled out the welcome mat, and war resisters came here. They became our most passionate engaged citizens, and we’ve benefitted socially and politically in every way.

“Then there were those who didn’t want to serve in Iraq because they were obliged to abuse people there.”

He and a group of other Hamiltonians are sponsoring a Syrian family, so of course Hill distinguishes between immigrants and refugees fleeing terror and trauma.

He’s quick to say he’s not an expert on refugees, but experiences he had in his teens had a profound impact. His first job as a teenager living in Don Mills was at Pearson International Airport with Ontario Welcome House, where he met incoming refugees and helped them get settled. He saw newcomers waiting for hours to be processed.

“That piqued my curiosity about local affairs and dragged me out of the suburbs,” he recalls.

He later travelled to Africa, where he became acutely aware of the upheaval faced by those fleeing war, violence, famine or genocide and looking for safety somewhere else. In Spain, he met Sudanese refugees and saw what it took for them to survive without documentation.

Touring with The Illegal, he realized how polarizing the refugee issue has become. He’s not surprised by the fact that there is some push-back to Canada opening its doors wide.

“With The Book Of Negroes, I was dramatizing a history that was 100 years old, and it was easy for people to agree that in the year 2015, the trans-Atlantic slave trade of the 17th, 18th and early 19th centuries was an abomination. It was 100 years ago, and most can agree that slavery was a monstrosity, but today the response to a humanitarian crisis is going to be varied. We don’t have the hindsight that allows us to say this hardship is evil.”

As for those neighbours in the U.S. hoping to jump the Trump-led ship, he laughs with me about how many believe they can just move right in after the inauguration.

“I had to tell my cousin, ‘Do you realize how hard it is to immigrate? It’s a multi-year process, and you don’t know that you’ll get through it and get what you want. So get in touch with an immigration lawyer, because this is hard to pull off.’”