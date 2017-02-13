The IFOA's Lit Jam challenges emerging writers to create stories in just five minutes

× Expand IFOA Students from four creative writing programs collaborated on five-minute stories as part of the IFOA's Lit Jam at Harbourfront on February 1.

Three students representing the University of Toronto's Scarborough English department won the International Festival of Authors' Lit Jam competition, which challenges emerging writers to improvise and tell and story in just five minutes.

On February 1, students from the University of Guelph's creative writing MFA program, Humber's School of Creative & Performing Arts and School for Writers, Ryerson's English department and U of T Scarborough's English department battled it out onstage at Harbourfront Centre. Authors Danila Botha, Joseph Kertes and Shari Lapena made the final decision on which story would earn the cash prize and publishing spot on nowtoronto.com.

"The event is so unique," says Botha in a press release. "First of all, there's the spontaneity and inventiveness of live storytelling; there's the resourcefulness and talent of improvisation, and there's also the collaborative nature of writers working in teams to tell stories."

Writers weren't entirely left up to their own devices: Lit Jam organizers welcomed writing prompts in advance of the evening – one brief sentence to inspire stories.

Congratulations to the winners, U of T Scarborough's Cassandra MacDonald, Janet Monk and Trevon Smith, who wrote Washed Up. Their prompt? The first line of the piece: "What's with the soap?"

Washed Up

"What's with the soap?" Barry asks, his hands covered in oats and glitter.

"Barry, no talking in the bathroom. Men’s rules."

"Come on Miles, this has got to be an exception." Barry gestures to the blood in the sink.

"There’s barely enough air for us both to breathe in here, let alone enough for you to start talking my ear off.”

“Well it’s still better than using a communal. Think the owner will mind?” Barry chuckles as he rinses his hands again, blood spiralling through the water like ink. Miles growls as he washes his hands off with the shower head.

"Now I’ve got the image of you in a communal in my head. Could you just be quiet for a minute?"

"We just killed a guy. Shouldn’t we be talking about it?"

"We weren’t supposed to kill him."

"I know that!” Barry rolls his head towards Miles and sighs. “We were supposed to get what Peter owed us, supposed to bring back ten grand to the boss – but he didn’t have it. We don’t have it. We’re as dead as he is. Can we talk about it now?"

Miles and Barry argue over the groans and wheezes of Peter, their ‘dead man’. Barry figured that riddling Peter with a full clip from his piece would be enough to put him down for good. Peter, whose heart is still desperately beating, disproves Barry’s assumption.

Seeing his opportunity, Peter flips himself onto his stomach and begins crawling out into the living room, leaving a river of blood behind him.

“What’s done is done, Barry. Hurry up so we can ditch this dump.” Miles says, shaking off his fingers.

“Alright. I’m almost done.” Barry rinses his hands in the sink, lathering as hard as he can, but the glitter doesn’t come off. “Christ this stuff is thick. How in the hell am I supposed to be intimidating with glitter on my hands?”

“Whatever, go make yourself useful and wipe our fingerprints off the doorknobs.”

Barry stares down at his hands and clicks his tongue in disgust. Distracted, he slips on a puddle of blood just outside of the bathroom and crashes to the floor.

“God dammit!”

"Looks like you’re going to need more glitter soap." Miles says as he picks a piece of corn out of his mouth. The bathroom mirror is too foggy for Miles to see whether or not there’s anything else stuck between his teeth.

“Barry? Hey, Barry.” Miles calls out from the bathroom door.

"Where'd the guy go?" Barry winces.

"What do you mean ‘where'd the guy go?’"

"He's not here!"

"Well where the hell could he have gone?"

Miles peers down the hallway. The blood trail leads up to Peter’s broken legs, dangling like ragdoll limbs from his bullet-ridden torso. Peter’s arms are draped over a small desk, and his lifeless right hand rests on the telephone’s receiver.

"Hello? Hello, you've dialled 911. What's your emergency?” The phone echoes.

"Uh oh." says Barry.

"Crap." says Miles. Blue and red lights shine through the curtains.

"Shit," yells Barry, “we’ve gotta get to the Corvette.”

They run downstairs to the ‘Corvette’, a ‘99 Honda Civic with a fading burgundy paint job and a head-sized dent in the passenger door. Barry’s nickname for the car saved Miles a lot of strife. If their co-workers knew that the company’s oldest employee also drove a lemon, Miles would never be taken seriously again.

Miles gets behind the wheel and Barry sidles into the passenger seat. After pulling on his seatbelt Barry starts reloading his 9mm pistol.

"Barry, what do you need that for?"

"Well, you know, in case the cops show up."

"You think we’re dirty cop-killers Barry? Put that shit away before you hurt yourself.”

A green Lamborghini pulls into the parking lot. It’s windows roll down and two familiar faces peer out.

"Was that, Timothy? And John?" Barry asks.

"Peter’s crew."

"Peter as in the guy we just killed?"

"No, I mean Peter the opera tenor at Yonge station. Peter the sumo wrestler we used to bowl with on Tuesday nights. What other fuckin’ Peter could I possibly mean, Barry?"

“Well,” Barry clears his throat, "this could be a problem."

Miles slams on the gas and they peel out of the parking lot. The Lamborghini speeds after them.

They haul ass down the highway, sputtering jet-black exhaust into the windshield of the green Lamborghini. Timothy pokes his head out of the driver’s seat window and chokes on the fumes.

“Pull over, pull over!” He shouts, punching the horn.

"Fuck you!" Barry yells back. Miles glares at Barry and grits his teeth.

"Barry, you close that window right now."

Barry pulls the pistol out of his pants and shakes his head.

"Nah, Miles, I'm about to give'm the business." Leaning out the window, he points the gun at their pursuers.

"Barry, save it," Miles pleads before Barry shoots out the front-right tire of the

Lamborghini. As Barry lines up the next shot, Miles veers onto the exit ramp, whipping Barry’s head against the window frame.

“What was that for?” Barry says, collapsing back into his seat.

“That was for not listening to me,” Miles punches Barry in the shoulder, “and that’s for wrecking the Lamborghini. That was a nice car.”

Miles weaves through wide alleys and parking lots to confuse their tail. They manage to shake off their pursuers somewhere between sunrise and morning rush hour, but he and Barry don’t return to headquarters until noon to be safe.

“Man, I just bought this.” Barry says, trying to rub out a dark red stain on the side of his shirt with spit. He complains about it for the entire elevator ride up to the Boss’s office.

Miles reaches out to knock on the Boss’s door, but before he can, it bursts open and hits Barry square in the nose.

"Peter's dead, isn’t he?" The Boss snarls, sticking his chubby finger in Miles’ face. Barry groans and pinches the bridge of his bloody nose, partly relieved that he can’t smell the Boss’s rancid cologne. Miles is just relieved that Barry finally shut up about his stained shirt.

“We got into some trouble.”

“I never liked Peter.” The Boss interrupts. “He cheated on his wife, stole my prized hydrangea from the front hall, and always got piss drunk at the betting tables.” The Boss walks back into his office and pulls a trench coat off of a mahogany coat rack. He tosses it at Barry. “Cover up that blood kid. You’re not an amateur anymore.”

Barry nods and slips the coat on over his bloodstained shirt. The Boss rests his hands on either side of the doorframe.

“If it wasn’t for that debt I would’ve killed Peter myself. I would’ve put six rounds in his head and macerated his limbs until his own kin would’ve mistaken it for butcher shop leavings.”

Miles swallows hard. The Boss pokes at his sternum.

“The price for depriving me of that pleasure, gentlemen, is the same ten grand that Peter owed me. And, because I like you, I’ll drop the interest to three percent.”

“Sir, please give us another chance.”

“I paid off six cops to save your skins today. This is my mercy, take it or leave it.”

The Boss punctuates his threat with a slam of his office door.

"Well what do we do?” Barry gesticulates wildly, blood still dribbling out of his nose. The elevator opens to the lobby and Barry lowers his voice to a disgruntled whisper.

“We’re in a real shitshow now."

“Shut it, we’ve got bigger problems.” Miles points to the green Lamborghini limping up in front of HQ on three wheels. Barry halts mid-step.

"Oh Christ these sons of –"

“Act like we’re clients.”

"What? Why?"

“Those idiots probably still don’t know our faces. We might be able to get out of here alive if we can convince them that we don’t work for the company.”

As they step out onto the street, Miles winks at Barry and lets out an outrageous sob.

“We can’t pay it back, man. How will we ever get out of this mess? We’re ruined.”

Barry puts a thumb over one of his nostrils and snorts out blood.

“My nose’ll never be the same again. We have to pay it all back tomorrow or we’re really in for it.”

Timothy steps out of the Lamborghini. Barry makes eye contact with him for a moment and sees a glint of sympathy in his eyes. Suddenly, Timothy’s brow furrows. He points at Barry’s hands.

“Wait a second. Where’d that glitter come from?”

Meet the writers

Trevon Smith

Trevon Smith is a fourth year journalism student and habitual procrastinator. He never gave much thought to creative writing, but after a few classes at UTSC, it’s all he really thinks about. Maybe he’ll get around to writing a book some day, but for now he’ll just be brushing up on the basics.

Janet Monk

Janet Monk is a third year student at the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus, currently enrolled in the Creative Writing Minor, Music and Culture Major, and History Minor programs. She enjoys writing short fiction, memoir, and is currently writing her first science fiction novel. In her spare time, Janet volunteers for two Toronto conventions where she directs the Ad Astra Masquerade and co-directs the Anime North Masquerade. Most recently, Janet and her brother Ian began the production of their first puzzle-horror video game, for which she has written the original soundtrack and script. Janet enjoys taking risks in her writing and sets boundaries for herself in order to challenge the limits of her creativity. Improvisation of literature is a new concept which Janet is excited to explore with her teammates.

Cassandra MacDonald

Cassandra MacDonald is a self-proclaimed queen and otherwise-proclaimed dork. She is a student of mental health, creative writing, and sociology at UTSC, and an unashamed tabletop role-play geek. She was drafted into this against her will. But she is still full-committed to this wild Lit Jam ride.

