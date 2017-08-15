Toronto Public Library lines up Salman Rushdie, Claire Messud, Jan Wong and Scaachi Koul for fall season

× Expand Clockwise from top left: Salman Rushdie, Jan Wong, Claire Messud, Scaachi Koul

Salman Rushdie, Claire Messud, Jennifer Egan, Jan Wong and Scaachi Koul are among the authors set to speak at the Toronto Public Library’s fall reading series.

The library has announced the lineups for its two event strands: the Bram & Bluma Appel Salon, which features high-profile literary figures in conversation at the Toronto Reference Library, and the eh List, a series of Canadian literature talks with Toronto authors at various branches throughout the city.

The Appel Salon kicks off on September 5 with an eco-fiction event featuring Jeff VanderMeer and Lorna Crozier and continues with a Slate Culture Gabfest live podcast to coincide with the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13.

Novelists with high-profile new releases coming to the library include Canadian authors Wayne Johnston and Alan Doyle, international literary stars Salman Rushdie and Claire Messud, crime writer Gilly Macmillan, Pulitzer Prize winner Jennifer Egan and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk.

Additionally, the 2017 Toronto Book Awards take place on October 12 and author/playwright/filmmaker Maria Campbell and poet Louise Halfe will receive lifetime achievement awards at a tribute event on October 13.

Highlights from this year’s eh List season include author and journalist Jan Wong’s talk at the Toronto Reference Library on September 20 in support of her food-centric book Apron Strings; a discussion about Scarborough and literature between Catherine Hernandez and David Chariandy at the Cedarbrae branch on September 26; and an evening with the Toronto Book Award finalists on October 3 at S. Walter Stewart

Vivek Shraya and Lauren McKeon will discuss racism and feminism at Yorkville on October 17; BuzzFeed culture writer Scaachi Koul stops by the Scarborough Civic Centre on October 25; and Man Booker Prize nominee Alison Pick’s talk at Barbara Frum in support of her latest novel, Strangers With The Same Dream, is on November 30.

There will also be a tribute to late music icon and poet Leonard Cohen at Beeton Hall in the Toronto Reference Library on November 9 featuring Canadian poet laureate George Elliott Clarke, journalist and music exec Denise Donlon and poets Max Layton and John B. Lee.

For the full list of events, visit the Toronto Public Library’s website.

