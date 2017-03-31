Spur Festival asks what we’ll risk to make social change

× Expand Masha Gessen talks about Russia and the U.S. at the Spur Festival.

THE SPUR FESTIVAL April 6 to 9 at various venues. $15, stu $10, festival pass $100. spurfestival.ca

Risk – our willingness to take risks or the temptation to avoid them – has become top of mind these days. As fears of terrorism hamper our movements and the rise of populist leaders – one in particular – has deterred some of us from crossing borders, it’s fitting that the Spur Festival of art, politics and ideas has made risk one of its central themes. Here are some festival highlights.

RISK AND GEOPOLITICS

Sunday (April 9), 3 pm, Innis Town Hall, 2 Sussex.

What’s the deal with Trump and his cronies when it comes to Russia? A day doesn’t go by without another revelation about a member of the administration cozying up to the guys who might have influenced last November’s election. If there’s anyone who can shed light on this weirdness, it’s Masha Gessen, a Russian-American journalist and the author of several critical books about Russia. She delivers a talk on the subject – including her views on the implications for Canada – and then sits down with Anna-Maria Tremonti (from CBC’s The Current) for an onstage interview.

× Expand Daniel Dale

RISK AND JOURNALISM

Sunday (April 9), 10:30 am, OISE Auditorium, 252 Bloor West.

There’s no question that just about everything’s changing in the media world, and that’s creating risks for both journalists and publishers. I’ll be hosting a panel with Daniel Dale, who thought he’d seen it all while covering Rob Ford’s tenure as Toronto’s mayor – until he became the Toronto Star’s Washington reporter in the age of Trump. Also on the panel, Vicky Mochama of Metro News, who’s written powerfully about gender and race; and Catherine Wallace, Atkinson Fellow in Public Policy, who’s been studying the impact of social media on investigative journalism and more.

× Expand 242120000480 Denham Jolly

DENHAM JOLLY In The Black, My Life, Friday (April 7), 5:30 pm, Yorkville Public Library, 22 Yorkville

His event isn’t part of Spur’s risk series, but there’s no question that Denham Jolly’s battles against systemic racism since the 60s have carried high stakes. He may have been successful in his business ventures, but the discrimination he faced led him into intense social activism. He worked for 12 years to get a licence for a Black-owned radio station in Toronto. In 2001, Flow 93.5 became the model for urban music stations across the country. Jolly talks about his new book In The Black – a chronicle of his and other activists’ lives – on stage with writer Bee Quammie.

RISK AND HEALTH

Saturday (April 8), noon, Gardiner Museum, 111 Queen’s Park.

Innovation in health care always sounds good on the surface. Technological advances have created optimism in some medical circles. Chemotherapy that targets individual tumours could replace treatments that cause massive collateral damage; 3D printing could help replace diseased organs. On the other hand, Parliament is debating the issue of mandatory genetic testing for insurance purposes. Neil Fraser, CEO of Medtronics Canada (inventors of the pacemaker), and Sacha Bhatia, leading cardiologist and health policy researcher at Women’s College Hospital, ponder whether these advances will save us or trample on our privacy rights.