Toronto Book Garden celebrates local books and authors

The Toronto Book Garden is official open at 207 Queens Quay West – just a stones throw from Harbourfront Centre. The recently open garden honours the city’s beloved books and authors, and will surely be a draw for book clubbers looking beyond the Toronto Reference Library or Famous Last Words.

The garden features paved stepping stones inscribed with all the winners of the Toronto Book Awards, including Margaret Atwood’s Cat’s Eye, Michael Ondaatje’s In The Skin Of A Lion, Kamal Al-Solaylee’s Intolerable: A Memoir Of Extremes and last year’s winner, On The Shores Of Darkness, There Is Light by Cordelia Strube.

“Locating the Toronto Book Garden on the waterfront reinforces the literary hub created by Harbourfront Centre,” Ceta Ramkhalawansingh, chair of the Toronto Book Garden Steering Committee, stated in a news release. From October 19 to 29, Harbourfront Centre hosts the International Festival of Authors.

Since it’s inception in 1974, the Toronto Book Awards celebrate tomes that are “evocative of Toronto.” This year’s shortlist includes Catherine Hernandez’s debut novel, Scarborough, the anthology Any Other Way: How Toronto Got Queer, B. Denham Jolly’s In The Black: My Life, James Maskalyk’s Life On The Ground Floor: Letters From The Edge Of Emergency Medicine and Jen Agg’s I Hear She’s A Real Bitch.

The winner will be announced on October 12.

