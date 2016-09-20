Turn the page on fall with these literary events this week

The start of fall means cooler weather, hot apple cider and curling up with something to read. To help get you started, we’ve rounded up the week’s best book-related events.

Annual Book Sale

Victoria College’s 25th annual book sale takes place at Old Vic (91 Charles West) from September 22 to 26. Thousands of books are on offer, as well as CDs, vinyl, sheet music and song books. All proceeds benefit the Victoria University Library. There’s a $4 admission on opening night, although students get in free with their student ID, and the event is free to attend on the remaining days. See listing for details.

Paul Covello Book Launch

Toronto-based illustrator Paul Covello launches his latest, Canada ABC, at the Art Gallery of Ontario (317 Dundas West) on September 24 from 1 to 3 pm. The children’s book published by HarperCollins Canada highlights iconic symbols, souvenirs and events in Canada guided by the alphabet. Covello signs copies of his book, and there will be children’s activities. Admission is free. See listing for details.

Charity Book Sale

Annex yoga studio Esther Myers Yoga hosts a charity book sale on September 25 from 9 to 3 pm in the parking lot of 390 Dupont Street. All proceeds raised from donated books benefit the One City Scholarship Fund for local high school students. See listing for details.

The Word On The Street

The national book and magazine festival returns to Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay) on September 25. This year, in addition to the marketplace, author talks and kids’ events, expect appearances by Lisa Moore, André Alexis, George Elliott Clarke, Jay Pitter, Mona Awad, Steve Paikin and more. The Word On The Street is free and open to all. See listing for details.

Tim McCaskell Book Launch

Long-time Toronto writer, educator and LGBTQ activist Tim McCaskell launches his latest book, Queer Progress: From Homophobia to Homonationalism at the 519 Church Street Community Centre on September 27 at 7:30 pm. The book tracks the complexities and contradictions in 40 years of queer politics in Toronto. The event is free. See listing for details.

michelled@nowtoronto.com | @michdas