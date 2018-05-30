The best art and books events in Toronto this summer

Expand your mind at the Herpen/Beesley exhibitions

Canadian architect Philip Beesley and Dutch fashion designer Iris Van Herpen are frequent collaborators and this summer they have parallel exhibitions going up at the Royal Ontario Museum. After the Dior show earlier this year, the ROM returns to the world of couture with a retrospective on Herpen, the first designer to use 3D printing tech for a fashion collection. Transforming Fashion revisits her 2008-2015 collections with an emphasis on her more sculptural pieces and the tech she uses to push feminine forms in new directions. Fashion-forward musicians Björk, Solange and Lady Gaga have all worn her creations.

Meanwhile, Beesley’s complementary exhibition Transforming Space includes web-like “responsive” installations – or living architecture – that pulse and breathe thanks to artificial intelligence.

June 2-October 8 at the Royal Ontario Museum (100 Queen’s Park). $19-$30. rom.on.ca.

Take selfies with the art of Banksy, unauthorized

It’s the year of art stars. After the AGO’s sold-out Yayoi Kusama exhibition, another art-world craze is a-coming: a Banksy retrospective organized by the mysterious British street artist’s ex-dealer without his blessing. The Art Of Banksy, which has been touring the world, makes its North American debut in a “raw space” on Sterling for four weeks and is billed as the largest Banksy exhibit ever assembled. The artist might be anti-establishment, but this is probably the most commercial art show – and certainly the biggest – happening in town this summer.

June 13-July 11 at 213 Sterling. $35. banksyexhibit.com.

Experience the north through art at Tunirrusiangit

Two generations of Canadian Inuit artists will exhibit together in the AGO’s major summer exhibition, Tunirrusiangit, which translates to “what they gave us” in Inuktitut. Known as the “grandmother of Inuit art”, Kenojuak Ashevak’s vivid prints and drawings will show alongside her nephew, Tim Pitsiulak’s large-scale, pencil-coloured images of northern wildlife. As well as being the first major gallery retrospective of Pitsiulak’s work, it’s also the first exhibition from the AGO’s newly formed department of Canadian and Indigenous Art.

June 16-August 12 at the Art Gallery of Ontario (317 Dundas West). $11-$19.50. ago.ca

Get schooled on disaster capitalism with Naomi Klein

Canadian journo and activist Naomi Klein continues reporting on the ways governments and corporations exploit disasters and wars to push through radical right-wing policies, like privatizing New Orleans’s public school system in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. Klein anticipated “disaster capitalists” would flock to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria last September – and she was right. The resulting book, The Battle For Paradise, is out June 15 and on June 27 she’ll launch the book in Toronto with a panel discussion featuring journalist Anwar Knight and writer/academic Rinaldo Walcott.

June 27, at Gladstone Hotel (1214 Queen West). $10 suggested donation. anotherstory.ca

Support local artists at the Toronto Outdoor Art Fair

The country’s longest-running juried outdoor art fair returns rebranded with a new logo and name (it was the Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition). The 57th year will showcase 350 contemporary artists, who will be selling work from booths at the foot of city hall. Food trucks and a beer garden will be on hand throughout the event.

July 6-8 at Nathan Phillips Square (100 Queen West). Free. torontooutdoor.art.

