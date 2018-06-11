Buffalo Personalities: Ali Eagen, bridal boutique owner

As part of this month's Buffalo Wing Trail Digital Residency, we're profiling prominent personalities in Buffalo. See all of the profiles here.

× Expand Natalie Sinisgalli

What do you do in your industry?

I am the owner and designer of Made by Anatomy, a custom-design bridal boutique. We create custom-designed wedding gowns and redesign and reconstruct vintage wedding gowns. We also offer accessories and veils.

What's one skill you wish you had possessed at the very start of your career?

Business accounting!

If you wanted to impress one of your peers who had never been to Buffalo, where would you take them?

Rooftop destinations or iconic Buffalo sites: Curtiss Hotel, Panorama on 7, Marcy Casino/Delaware Park or Hotel Henry. Then some off-the-beaten-path spots that are favourites: Left Bank, Essex, Remedy House, Kunis.

Where would we find you on a typical Saturday morning?

Haha, working!? Ideally walking to the farmers' market in Elmwood Village and going for Bloody Marys at Coles (my favourite Bloodys!).

Describe the very first time you tasted Buffalo wings.

I honestly can't remember – I was so young!

Where do you go in Buffalo when you need time to be creative or just focus on what you love?

It changes, but staples are cafes like Remedy House, Cafe Aroma, parks like Delaware Park and Bidwell – my shop, of course, in the Hotel Lafayette. Also, the beaches down the lakeshore.

Name a local mover-and-shaker who inspires you.

There are so many! Local artist Alix Martin is such a great role model for me, as an artist myself, mother and business owner.

Visit the NOW Digital Residency: Buffalo Wing Trail