Buffalo Personalities: Christian Edie, outdoor recreation guide

As part of this month's Buffalo Wing Trail Digital Residency, we're profiling prominent personalities in Buffalo. See all of the profiles here.

What do you do in your industry?

My husband and I own and operate an outdoor recreational guide service here in WNY (Western New York) called SUP Erie Adventures. I instruct and guide paddleboarding and kayaking on Lake Erie and many rivers throughout WNY. I also take people out on guided hiking tours. We have four paddling rental locations throughout WNY that we also manage.

What's one skill you wish you had possessed at the very start of your career?

Better marketing strategies.

If you wanted to impress one of your peers who had never been to Buffalo, where would you take them?

Sunset Bay in Irving, New York or Zoar Valley in Gowanda, New York.

Where would we find you on a typical Saturday morning?

Instructing paddleboard yoga near Sunset Bay.

Describe the very first time you tasted Buffalo wings.

I can't remember my first time but I love all the different sauces created here in WNY.

Where do you go in Buffalo when you need time to be creative or just focus on what you love?

Lake Erie.

Name a local mover-and-shaker who inspires you.

My friend Carrie Rinehart who owns Rusterior Design and created Buffalo Boss Babes, which empowers women entrepreneurs.

Visit the NOW Digital Residency: Buffalo Wing Trail