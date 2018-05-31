Buffalo Personalities: Jeff Ware, Resurgence Brewing

As part of this month's Buffalo Wing Trail Digital Residency, we're profiling prominent personalities in Buffalo. See all of the profiles here.

What do you do in your industry?

I am the president of Resurgence Brewing Company. I handle anything that needs to get done! Most of my time is currently spent in daily operations, business development, sales and product development.

What's one skill you wish you had possessed at the very start of your career?

Mechanically savvy.

If you wanted to impress one of your peers who had never been to Buffalo, where would you take them?

The waterfront.

Where would we find you on a typical Saturday morning?

At the Elmwood-Bidwell farmers' market with my family.

Describe the very first time you tasted Buffalo wings.

That's like trying to describe your own birth! I do not remember the first time, but I am a big fan.

Where do you go in Buffalo when you need time to be creative or just focus on what you love?

Summer mornings in our beer garden is a great place to escape to focus. Hiking in Chestnut Ridge, Devil's Hole or the Outer Harbor are also some of our favourites.

Name a local mover-and-shaker who inspires you.

The Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper.

