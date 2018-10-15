Christina Truong

As part of Small Business Month's Small Biz and Money Digital Residency, we're profiling the speakers participating in our NOW Futures panel on digital literacy, which takes place October 17 at the Centre For Social Innovation.

With over 12 years of experience working in tech, Christina has worked at top digital agencies, taught hundreds of college students through her courses, boot camp programs, and workshops. On the popular Lynda.com and LinkedIn Learning platform, her courses have received over 2 million views.

Christina now works independently, focusing on inclusive tech education and technical consulting services. She’s also exploring more creative pursuits with her online shop, Nuthin’ But a Tee Thang where she and her husband and co-founder, Miguel Weston, create tees (and accessories) — for the culture.

Describe your side gig or hustle:

Tech educator, apparel design, digital illustration

What inspired you to start your own business?

When I decided to leave my last salaried job, I was in a rut. I felt like I was giving away all my energy building up someone or something else. So I decided to put that energy into myself, focus on what I wanted and do it on my own terms.

When it comes to money, payments or cash flow, what is the biggest challenge you face in your small business?

The uncertainty of not having a regular paycheque.

What is one strategy or piece of technology you use to overcome the above challenge?

Making sure I have "just in case" savings.

Why do you think the “gig” economy is growing?

A lot of people want to make money on their own terms and invest in themselves.

What piece of advice would you share with other entrepreneurs looking to start their own business?

Be patient, have some savings and learn when to say "yes" and when to say "no."

