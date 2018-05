Following 9/11, U.S. Special Forces are sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission to fight the Taliban and their Al Qaeda allies. Outnumbered and outgunned by a ruthless enemy that does not take prisoners, the Americans must adopt the tactics of the Afghan horse soldiers while facing overwhelming odds.

©2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. ©Alcon Entertainment, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Sponsored by Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Contest ends May 4