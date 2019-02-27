2019 Face of NOW Competition

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

We're hosting a city-wide search to find the next face of NOW!

Thousands of memorable faces have graced our cover throughout the years and now we're looking for one aspiring model with a fun/edgy look to appear on our biggest issue of the year - NOW's Hot Summer Guide.

To enter, post a photo of yourself on Instagram using the hashtag #faceofnow and follow @loneandco @fashionarttoronto @fluevog. Make sure to include a caption about why you want to appear on the cover.

Deadline for submissions is Friday March 15, 11am. From the entries, we’ll select a top six and open voting to NOW's half a million weekly readers on March 21. On March 28, we'll announce the winner! Must be 18 years of age to enter.

Winner will also receive:

✪ $600 product gift basket from LONE&CO SALON

✪ Opportunity to walk on the runway + 2 VIP passes to Fashion Art Toronto: valid for 5 days and over 30 runway shows + two front row seats and hair and makeup for opening night!

✪ A pair of Fluevogs

Sponsored By: NOW Magazine, Lone & Co Salon, Fashion Art Toronto, Fluevog

Special Thanks to our partners:

LONE&CO is a Collective of Independents in a warm inclusive environment.

Fashion Art Toronto is a cutting-edge, art infused fashion festival, featuring 5 days of runway shows, installations, short films, photography, and performances.

John Fluevog is an independent designer and retailer of forward-thinking footwear and accessories. Since 1970, he has been steadfast in creating ‘unique soles for unique souls’ that have been seen everywhere from the feet of Madonna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Jack White to the runways of high fashion. John was recently recognized as The Canadian Footwear Industry’s Shoe Person of the Year (but it hasn’t gone to his head), and with 26 stores and counting in Canada, the United States and Europe, he’s proud to have two stores to call home in Toronto’s Distillery District and at 686 Queen St W.

Deadline for submissions: Thursday March 13th, 11am

*Finalists will be required to be at a photo shoot on the weekend of March 15th*