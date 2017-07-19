In the mood for an energy boost? Take part and win.

Energy Drink 28 BLACK is giving away a cool 28 BLACK mini-refrigerator full of energy

During the summer months, the calendar is filling up quickly: barbecues, outdoor sports, festivals, parties and long summer nights. Who couldn't do with a welcome boost of energy? With the energy drink 28 BLACK and a little bit of luck, you could win a stylish mini-refrigerator that is not on sale anywhere. And to ensure that the winner will be able to fill the refrigerator immediately, it comes with 24 cans of fruity 28 BLACK Açaí and 24 cans of the energy drink with the classic taste, 28 BLACK Classic.

By the way: both of these varieties are suitable for a vegan lifestyle, made without taurine and artificial colours, and are lactose-free. The energy drink 28 BLACK – loaded with energy and refreshingly different – is a reliable companion for the summer whether straight or mixed, during the day or all night long.

Sponsored by 28 Black

Contest Ends July 24