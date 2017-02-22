Win a pair of tickets to 7 Stories at Hart House Theatre on March 8 or March 9! Two winners will also receive $25 gift certificates to Duke of York.

7 Stories

By Morris Panych

Directed by Rebecca Ballarin

Mar. 3-11, 2017

A man stands on a seventh-storey building ledge and contemplates suicide. Before he can get too far, he is confronted by the self-absorbed (and oftentimes absurd) people who live inside the building. In 7 Stories, multi award winning Canadian playwright, Morris Panych, creates a meta-theatrical gem of a black comedy; full of fanciful characters with a wistfully existential conclusion. (Warning: Coarse language)

Sponsored by: Hart House Theatre

Contest ends: February 27