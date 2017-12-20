NOW Free Flicks: Uncle Buck

NOW Magazine and The Royal Cinema - Toronto invite you to our free monthly film series - NOW Free Flick Mondays, presented by Stiegl Canada and The Lakeview Restaurant!

We'll be starting the new year with the 1989 comedy film directed by John Hughes and starring John Candy - Uncle Buck! When Cindy (Elaine Bromka) and her husband, Bob (Garrett M. Brown), have to leave town for a family emergency, there is only one person available to babysit for their three kids: Bob's lazy, carefree brother, Buck (John Candy). While he immediately gets along with the two younger children (Gaby Hoffman, Macaulay Culkin), Buck must change his bachelor lifestyle if he wants to be a responsible caregiver for the angst-filled teenager, Tia (Jean Louisa Kelly).

Enter to win a pair of VIP tickets which include guaranteed seating, free popcorn, a pair of passes to a future Royal Cinema screening and NOW swag!

Reserve your tickets for free here and RSVP on Facebook here. Note: a reserved ticket is the only way to guarantee entry and you must be present by 7:15pm.

The first 100 guests admitted will be treated to free popcorn courtesy of The Royal and The Lakeview Restaurant and refreshments from Stiegl Canada will be served! Guests also have a chance to win prizes during the new Stiegl Pre-Show!

Sponsored by: NOW Magazine, The Royal Cinema and Stiegl

Contest ends: January 2